30th annual Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival kicks off
The 30th annual Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday night. The festival began with a drum circle in the McCain Amphitheater. Additional artistic acts will perform at the McCain Amphitheater throughout the weekend. The tent set up began on Saturday at 9 a.m. The festival producer said that attendees should expect to […]
Preparations underway for Blues and Jazz Festival
Setup is now underway for the Blues and Jazz Festival at Frontier Park. The stage and the scaffolding, which hold the sound equipment, are in the final stages of preparations. Megan Blish, festival producer, said that attendees should expect to see all of the headlining performers, local vendors, artists, and an electric vehicle show when […]
Erie's Upcoming Fall Events Feature a Variety of Concerts
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY - September 27. The Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at Seneca Resort & Casinos on August 6th is postponed due to illness. However, Dirty Honey, who was scheduled to open, will now put on a free concert in their place starting at 8 pm. For more...
Erie Singer & Songwriter Entered in the Opening Act Competition
An Erie singer/songwriter has a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, but she needs fan support to make it happen. Amber Otto, or Cookie, as she's known, performed today at voices for Independence in Millcreek. Cookie is among 10 finalists in the Opening Act competition, where fans vote choose...
Dan Rice Days Wraps Up with Parade
After four days of fun, Dan Rice Days wrapped up in Girard on Saturday. The final day of the festival kicked off with a 5K at 8:00 this morning. Then by 11:00 a.am., it was all about the traditional parade, featuring floats, bands, and community members. Throughout the afternoon, people...
Be a Tourist: Events around town August 5-7
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! 814 Concert Series The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. […]
Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens
Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
Largest Broadway in Erie Show Announced for the Upcoming Season
Broadway in Erie and the producers, NAC Entertainment, announced the shows for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This season will be the biggest season in the Warner Theatre's 41-year history, largely due to the multi-million dollar renovations that were completed. The President and Founder of NAC, Albert Noccioliono, said the renovation...
Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals
The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines. Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op. She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for […]
Day at the Beach: The Lady Kate
There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.
Erie Zoo to Host Annual McDonald's Test Treasure Hunt
The annual McDonald's Day Treasure Hunt, will kick off Saturday at the Erie Zoo. Kids 12 years old and under will receive a treasure map to follow around the zoo to find prizes supplied by McDonald's. The Zoo said, that this year children will have to meet Ronald McDonald and...
Dan Rice Days celebration begins in Girard
The 56th annual Dan Rice Days begins this week in Girard. The Girard Borough office was busy preparing for the event on August 3; vendors were setting up tables and the office will be accepting registration for the photo contest from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The event will kick off on Thursday, August 4 […]
Thunder in the City Continues in Meadville
In Meadville on Saturday, it was day two of "Thunder in the City." The event featured lots of classic cars, trucks and jeeps and there was non stop entertainment with bands playing all day. The 13th annual "Thunder in the City" brought hundreds of people to Diamond park and Chestnut...
Saint George Catholic Church Prepares for 100th Anniversary
Saint George Catholic Church celebrates its one hundredth anniversary on Saturday, marking a century for one of the biggest churches in the Erie Diocese. Parishioners spent the Friday decorating the school gym for Saturday's celebration, displaying thousands of historical photographs, along with a book documenting the history of the parish.
Fetterman returning to campaign trail making Erie his first stop
Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman announced a return to the campaign trail after taking time off to recover from a stroke. Fetterman will be making his first stop right here in Erie. The campaign announced a rally that has been set for the Bayfront Convention Center on August 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. […]
Friday Night Lights (8/5/2022)
We’re off to the baseball diamond in this week’s Friday Night Lights as the Erie SeaWolves took on the Portland Sea Dogs and also take a look at some Glenwood League action. We also check with the Erie Pro-Am Summer League as game one of the best-of-three championship...
Click here for the Weekend Worecast
Rinse and repeat weather with a few widely scattered showers and and thunderstorms, with tropical downpours likely accompanying any thundershowers. It will remain muggy and very uncomfortable if you don’t have A/C. Expect more of the same for the 2nd half of the weekend. Numerous downpours and storms are likely by late Monday into Tuesday.
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
Digital Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast
Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited …. Jill McCormick says goodbye during her last evening …. Jill McCormick says goodbye during her last evening …. PennDOT showing accidents involving red lights on …. PA Cast: Energy Transfer Convicted of Criminal Charges …. Four suspects facing homicide charges in...
Speculation about U.S. Brig Niagara comes to a close
After alleged speculation that the U.S. Brig Niagara might be turned into a museum, the Niagara League has responded. According to the Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission: “There is no proposal to pull the Flagship Niagara out of the water. Anyone saying otherwise has not been paying attention,” Howard […]
