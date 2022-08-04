Read on www.radioresultsnetwork.com
WLUC
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Great Lakes Recovery Centers Add Nurse In Marquette
Great Lakes Recovery Centers is proud to announce the addition of Natalie Pianetto Walker, DNP, FNP-BC to its Medical Services. She holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice and is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with 17 years of experience in the medical field. In addition to Family Practice,. Walker has...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Veridea Group Objects To ‘Baseless’ Cambensy Allegations
The Veridea Group, a developer which plans to redevelop the old Marquette General Hospital campus, responded Friday to a recent letter from State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) about the project. Cambensy objected to $8 million of state funds being used for the project, and in a letter to Attorney General...
wnmufm.org
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
The Michigan Ghost Town of Pines, in Schoolcraft County
Here's a little Michigan Ghost Town that has very little written about it – even in the 'Michigan Ghost Town' books. It's the little village of Pines, located in the Upper Peninsula's Schoolcraft County. All that's left is a building that looks like it might have been a little...
WLUC
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
WLUC
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Kicks Off Crowdfunding Campaign For Kids Cove Playground
Marquette will soon be home to Kids Cove – an accessible play space that will meet the needs of the widest spectrum of users – through the anticipated success of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee, Community Foundation of Marquette County, and city of Marquette announced today. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.
fox2detroit.com
Vast sunflower field in Michigan's Upper Peninsula opens soon
ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands of sunflowers will bloom soon in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Hall Farms in Rock posted Thursday that some flowers in the 20-acre field have started to bloom, but it isn't peak time yet. The farm said an update will be provided Aug. 8, as sunflowers...
radioresultsnetwork.com
NMU Board Objects To Cambensy ‘Wrong, Reckless’ Statements
Northern Michigan University is responding to statements made by state representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) questioning the arrangement between the NMU Foundation and Veridea Group in the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. Cambensy has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate possible conflicts of interest, and possible illegalities...
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
WLUC
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post is searching for a 77-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the Eben Junction area in Alger County. Troopers responded to a missing person call near the Eben Junction area late Wednesday night after Linda Golden had not been heard from or seen.
WLUC
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a Felony Warrant Thursday afternoon for Lloyd Martin Javi, known as “Marty” for the charge of Assault With Intent To Murder. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact...
WLUC
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
