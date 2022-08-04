ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

‘Cumberland is back!’: Community sends off Little League State Champions

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Hartford Courant

South Windsor 10U Little League team wins state title after undefeated summer, raises over $13K for trip to regional

The age 10-and-under South Windsor Little League team is headed to the Eastern Regional tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island, after winning its way through districts, sectionals and capturing a state title in Fairfield on July 30. The team, composed of 9- and 10-year-old all-stars selected by coaches, has practiced nearly every day since coming together in mid-June. Manager Seth Falco and ...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Morgan Girls#Amistad
Journal Inquirer

UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth

STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy