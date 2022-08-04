Read on www.zip06.com
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
CRANSTON, R.I. -- The South Shore Little League 10-year-old all-star baseball team opened the Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional with a tough 2-1 pool-play loss in eight innings to Morristown American Little League of New Jersey Saturday at Cranston Western Little League. The winners, who knotted the score in the home...
The age 10-and-under South Windsor Little League team is headed to the Eastern Regional tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island, after winning its way through districts, sectionals and capturing a state title in Fairfield on July 30. The team, composed of 9- and 10-year-old all-stars selected by coaches, has practiced nearly every day since coming together in mid-June. Manager Seth Falco and ...
STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
MIDDLEBORO – Perhaps it wasn't the first time members of the Middleboro U12 Little League baseball team were approached to sign autographs, but it certainly won't be the last. Just wait until ESPN viewers get a glimpse of what Team Massachusetts has been up to this summer (more on that down below). On Thursday, however, the team made time to...
