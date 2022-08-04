ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Shooting at Mall of America prompts lockdown, authorities searching for suspect

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
 2 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NEXSTAR) — Police in Minnesota are looking for the person who fired multiple shots at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis Thursday, according to police.

Around 5:40 p.m. CDT, Bloomington police officials confirmed that shots were fired, adding that a suspect fled the Mall of America on foot. As of that news release, no victim had been found.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Lady A postpones Request Line Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’

Social media video also showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park at the interior on the giant mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags. Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall’s large interior atrium area.

Trent Turner, a salesman at a DSW shoe store one level below the Nike store, said he was near the back when he heard gunshots. “Then I saw everyone stampeding toward the back,” he said.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details. The shopping center closed for the night after the lockdown was lifted.

The Mall of America tweeted that there was a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space” and asked shoppers to “remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted.”

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch and his family were at the mall earlier in the day according to posts his wife, Samantha, made on Instagram. She posted that “If you are seeing the news about the [Mall of America] we got out and are safe. Praying others inside are too.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

