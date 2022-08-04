ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracker Barrel Fans Are Outraged Over New Meatless Sausage Menu Item

By Jazmin Tolliver
 2 days ago

Cracker Barrel is in hot water over its latest menu addition.

On Monday, the unpretentious southern-style chain restaurant caused quite the stir after announcing on Facebook that it now carries “Impossible Sausage,” a meat substitute made from plants.

Breakfast lovers now have the option to customize their plate with a plant-based protein instead of traditional bacon or smoked sausage.

The new offer — an addition to its Build Your Own Breakfast menu — outraged many fans who voiced their disdain over the restaurant, known for comfort food, boldly leaping into the world of meatless options.

“Discover new meat frontiers,” Cracker Barrel wrote in its post. “Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast.”

Shortly after, chaos ensued across the social platform with hundreds of comments.

“Are you kidding me? Who do you think your customer base is?” one Facebook user wrote.

“Don’t you ever try to push that crap in my direction. Stick to the basics that made your franchise a success,” another Facebook user chimed in.

One Facebook user added, “If I wanted a salad … I would in fact order a salad … stop with the plant based ‘meat’ crap.”

In June, Cracker Barrel announced the new spin on its all-day homestyle breakfast options. The company said that an updated menu format and new selections were on the horizon, like the Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken and Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes.

The Tennessee-founded chain also noted that the addition of plant-based protein on its menu is a first in its over 50 years of existence.

The change comes “at a time when more than ever, consumers are seeking plant-based options that are better for them,” the company said on its website.

Breakfast goers also called the company out on Twitter. One user’s post, in particular, went viral with over 8,000 retweets and more than 115,000 likes.

“Everyone’s having a normal one on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page,” the user tweeted. “Also just funny how these are the same people who yell about businesses being able to make their own decisions, yet here they are getting mad that they are doing just that.”

Despite the mounting blowback over the new addition, some fans stepped up to defend the restaurant and its new trajectory.

“For everyone saying this is stupid. It’s pretty good for those of us with kidney issues who have to follow plant based diets,” wrote one Facebook user.

Another Facebook user said, “If you don’t want them, don’t order them. Simple as that.”

With its latest meat-free addition, Cracker Barrel now joins a slew of popular restaurant chains that have embraced plant-based menu items, including Burger King, Dunkin’ and Carl’s Jr.

Huffpost has reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

