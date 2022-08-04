Clubhouse Will Let You Create Your Own Curated House

Read on www.cnet.com
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger
Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post. Instagram began testing NFTs in...
The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone
Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
This Time Machine Takes You Back to When Phones Were a Shared Experience
Outside St. Louis, on the grounds of an army base that used to train nearly every soldier west of the Mississippi River, is an old building with a new purpose. Inside are hundreds of old and not-so-old telephones on display, from a replica of Alexander Graham Bell's first working phone to the cellphones preceding the smartphones we carry around today.
The 23 best Instagram Story hacks you can use to make the most of your disappearing photos and videos
The Instagram Story hacks listed here allow you to add all kinds of effects to your posts that disappear after 24 hours. These hidden features include the ability to hide hashtags, layer images, and add closed captions. Here are 23 of the best tricks, hacks, and little-known features in Instagram...
Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not
The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
Find Out if You're Eligible for Part of the $90M Facebook Data Tracking Settlement
Facebook has agreed to a $90 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites, and now people can file claims if they believe they were impacted. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, claim the social-media giant was aware it violated privacy, communications...
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
Google’s new update has made Search more specific
Google has improved the way that Search provides more specific results.Users have been able to search for an exact word or phrase on Google by putting quotation marks around it for some time.Now, the search giant is improving this further. “The snippets we display for search results (meaning the text you see describing web content) will be formed around where a quoted word or phrase occurs in a web document”, Yonghao Jin, a software engineer on Search, wrote in a blog post.“That means you can more easily identify where to find them after you click the link and visit the...
TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free
There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
BeReal Won't Save Us From Social Media—Yet
BeReal has exploded in popularity. But is the once-a-day-photo app here to stay?
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform
Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.
