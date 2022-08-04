Read on business.woonsocketcall.com
Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public
Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
Robinhood, headquartered in Bay Area, announces mass layoffs amid regulatory scrutiny
About 800 employees will be laid off this round.
Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by market capitalization, has released a special report entitled “Understanding Cryptocurrency,” which compares digital assets to the invention of “the internet, cars, and electricity.”. The Internet of Value. Produced by its Global Investment Strategy Team, the report published...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
Oracle, one of the stalwart tech giants headquartered in Silicon Valley up until recently, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. The Information reported that employees in the Bay Area are among those being laid off Monday. Details surrounding the layoffs — how many workers, what departments are being targeted and in what locations — remain scant.
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
L’Attitude Ventures’ Sol Trujillo on funding Latino entrepreneurs with help from JPMorgan Chase
In recent years, the VC sector has been criticized for underfunding Black, Latino, and female-owned or run companies. But there is some good news on that front: With the aim of narrowing the funding gap, L’Attitude Ventures on Wednesday announced the closing of its first institutional fund—raising more than $100 million with which the self-described purpose-driven venture capital firm plans to invest in early-stage companies and startups run by Latino entrepreneurs.
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Pinterest Stock Soars After Activist Firm Elliott Management Reveals It’s Now the Company’s Largest Shareholder
The social photo platform Pinterest got a new CEO a month ago, and now it has a new largest shareholder. Elliott Management, the investment firm known for its activism, disclosed on Monday that it is now the company’s largest individual shareholder, citing its “highly strategic business with significant potential for growth.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar for Deals, CEO SaysThe Gaming Creator Economy Goes Public as FaZe Clan Closes $725M SPAC Merger Pinterest shares soared more than 12 percent when the market opened Tuesday on the news. In a statement,...
Walmart to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs - WSJ
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate...
Building the blockchain industry despite market drops and regulation threats
“The cryptocurrency market is the only truly free market that exists in the financial universe,” said Dan Tapiero, CEO of 10T Holdings, during a recent video discussion with Cointelegraph Research. A major concern of venture capital (VC) and investment firms as of late has been centered around regulation from...
As the office goes extinct, the WeWork era rises again
Offices may be over for many workers, but coworking spaces are roaring back. Over 800 coworking spaces shuttered over the past two years, per flexible workspace tracker Upsuite. Even some of the once-ubiquitous brands, like WeWork and women-only club The Wing, were already struggling when the pandemic hit. No longer....
What does $2.8B buy you in today’s market?
Thoma Bravo will pay $28.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, a price that TechCrunch noted is a roughly 63% premium over the company’s pre-announcement share price. News of the sale emerged after Ping reported earnings that missed both profit and revenue estimates in the second quarter. Given that...
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TIXT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
