ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salamanca, NY

Sammy Hagar concert at Seneca Allegany Casino postponed

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPXFj_0h5Fdjth00

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced Thursday that an outdoor concert featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to illness.

“I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up [Thursday] and realized that’s just not possible,” Hagar said. “My apologies to the Redheads for the inconvenience, I hope to make it up to you soon!”

However, there will still be music on Saturday. “Dirty Honey,” who was scheduled to open the show, will perform a free show on Saturday at 8 p.m.

A new show date has not been announced, but tickets for Saturday will be honored at it. Alternatively, refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

WNY VegFest returns for eighth year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Buffalo Riverworks, as the eighth WNY VegFest takes place this Sunday. VegFest will run from 12-6 p.m. and over 50 plant-based food and lifestyle vendors, including Strong Hearts, Sunshine Vegan Eats, and Mr. Sizzles. The event will also feature cooking demos, […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022

August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local moviemakers host premier at North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The historic North Park Theatre in Buffalo was the scene of a movie premiere Friday night. The movie “Givers of Death” official red carpet release was held at the North Buffalo landmark. It’s an apocalyptical thriller written and directed by Addison Henderson of Buffalo. Several Villa Maria students were involved in […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allegany, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hope Rises holding movie night at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ghostbusters Afterlife will be showing at Canalside tonight and it’s all for a good cause. The organization Hope Rises is hosting the event for funds and awareness for brain cancer. Organizers joined News 4 on Friday morning to talk about it more. The movie begins at 7:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

India Day parade to be hosted Saturday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI) will be hosting an India Day parade on Aug. 13 in celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day. The parade will begin at Williamsville High School at 5950 Main St. The community will gather for pre-parade remarks and festivities at […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Our Lady of Victory celebrates annual Father Baker Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica will be celebrating Father Baker Weekend Aug. 6-7, with the annual Father Baker Day Mass at noon on Sunday. Following the annual mass, Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma will be joined by around an anticipated 1,000 guests, as a commemorative wreath is placed at Father […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
wnynewsnow.com

Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Olean Lions Club holding euchre tournament

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, the Olean Lions Club and Hamilton Court #2, Order of the Amaranth will hold the third annual Margaret A. Kenney Memorial Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes. On September 24, the tournament will be held in Allegany in honor of Kenney, who was a member of the Lions Club and […]
ALLEGANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

PJ Cools to host Ten Lives Club ice cream ‘Sunday’

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew ice cream shop PJ Cools will be hosting a cat adoption and benefit event on behalf of the Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. The event will include “Kitty Litter” sundaes, sold to benefit the shelter. Additionally, there will be a basket raffle, […]
DEPEW, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
EDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Seneca Allegany Casino#Concert
News 4 Buffalo

Eden Corn Festival celebrates 58 years

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 58th Annual Eden Corn Festival is underway and running through Sunday night! Remaining dates and times : Fri: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Sat: Noon to 11 p.m. | Sun: Noon to 9 p.m. Address: 2912 Legion Dr, Eden, NY, United States, New York. For more information, head here.
EDEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Smoke Bourbon Bar coming to Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Bourbon-lovers rejoice, a new bourbon bar is coming to Hamburg. The owners of First Line Brewing announced Thursday on its official Facebook page that they will be opening the Black Smoke Bourbon Bar this winter. The post read in part, "Opening up this winter in the...
HAMBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Music
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Darla

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Julie Starr, the founder of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, and Brianna Hodge, the foster mom of 3-year-old Pitbull Darla joined Wake Up! on Saturday. For more information about Darla, watch the video above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Big Ditch opens new brewery, releases Hayburner 12-packs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the largest craft breweries in the area and the state has opened a new location downtown. Big Ditch Brewing opened a 40-barrel production brewery at 101 Oak St. in Buffalo, which is double the size of the 20-barrel brewhouse at 55 E. Huron St. The new location will be […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival returns in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Celebrations for the queen of comedy are underway in her hometown. For the first time in three years, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is back up to full speed in Jamestown. The national comedy center is bringing in comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Margaret Cho along with Saturday Night Live alums David […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy