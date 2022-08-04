Colorado sees “substantial” drop in COVID hospitalizations after long plateau

Read on www.fortmorgantimes.com
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Facing deadline, activists push for teacher pay but wonder if volunteers can still shape Colorado’s ballot
Light sprinkles were falling on Washington Park on Wednesday afternoon, where Mary Cheever was on the prowl. “Would you like to increase funding for teachers and schools?” she asked a pair of strangers, clipboard in hand. “Would you sign a petition so we can vote on paying teachers more?”...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado awards $35,000 contract for workplace assessment following allegations against emergency management director
State officials have selected a Colorado-based consulting firm to conduct a workplace assessment of the culture inside the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management following allegations of aggressive, unprofessional behavior by its director. Research Evaluation Consulting on Thursday was awarded a $35,000 contract to conduct the probe,...
Comments / 0