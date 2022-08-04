ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago
Gephardt Daily

Fugitives from Salt Lake City, Magna arrested in Nevada

MESQUITE, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah fugitives have been taken into custody in Nevada after Mesquite Police detectives received a tip that the woman were booked at a hotel there. “While detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives exited the room,” a police...
MESQUITE, NV
Gephardt Daily

Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway. The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
SUNSET, UT
ABC4

Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft.  The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.  If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
SANDY, UT
Outdoor Life

Utah Man Allegedly Starts a Wildfire While Attempting to Kill a Spider

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin after he confessed to starting a wildfire while trying to burn a spider. On August 1, UCSO deputies responded to a call about a wildland fire that had been started on the Bonneville Shoreline between Springville and Provo, Utah. When the deputies arrived at the site, the fire was roughly the size of a house garage but spreading rapidly.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer

LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Distracted driver sheers power pole, totals car in Harrisville crash

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver left the roadway inn Harrisville Friday night, totaling his car when he hit a power pole. Luckily there were no casualties reported in the 6:55 p.m. mishap at 602 North Harrisville Road, just north of the WalMart, except for the power pole, said Harrisville Police Sgt. Nick Taylor.
HARRISVILLE, UT
ABC4

DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: SR 210, I-15 now reopened

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) has reported that all major issues related to the hazardous weather have been addressed. Additionally, the agency notes that there were no traffic accidents reported during the storm. UPDATE: SR 210 now reopened AUGUST 6, 2022 / 6:16 P.M. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Police: Utah man stabbed woman in the eye with broken meth pipe

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe. The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville. According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Police search for man missing from Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Two cars collide along US-6 causing road closures

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Both directions along US-6 were closed for a short time Friday evening due to a major crash. According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), two cars collided near mile marker 206 on US-6 in Utah County and went off the road. Several patients were involved in the crash. Their conditions are […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

