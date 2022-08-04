Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin after he confessed to starting a wildfire while trying to burn a spider. On August 1, UCSO deputies responded to a call about a wildland fire that had been started on the Bonneville Shoreline between Springville and Provo, Utah. When the deputies arrived at the site, the fire was roughly the size of a house garage but spreading rapidly.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO