JPMorgan Adds a Bank to Top-Stock List and Subtracts One
Each month, JPMorgan publishes a list of top stock ideas from its analysts. JPMorgan has published its monthly list of top stock ideas from its analysts. · Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) - Get Akero Therapeutics Inc. Report, a biotechnology company;. · Carpenter Technology (CRS) - Get Carpenter Technology Corporation Report,...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022
Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Are Money Market Accounts Safe During a Recession?
As a likely recession looms, investors want to know where to keep their funds. Are money markets a safe bet amid a recession?. Here’s more about what a money market account is, why it’s better for short-term funds, and how equity funds could still play a part in your strategy despite the recession-hesitant bear market.
Block reports 34% drop in Cash App bitcoin revenue, takes $36M bitcoin loss in Q2
Payments company Block (SQ) announced second quarter results Thursday that showed bitcoin revenue from its Cash App product fell 34% to $1.79 billion, with the company taking a $36 million charge on its bitcoin investments. Gross profit in the quarter totaled $1.47 billion against Wall Street expectations for $1.46 billion,...
Ball Corp Hit With Downgrades, Price Target Cuts Post Q2 Results
Mizuho Securities analyst Christopher Parkinson lowered the price target for Ball Corp BALL to $74 from $98 while maintaining the Neutral rating on the shares. The analyst mentions that BALL's underlying BevCan demand moderated in 2Q as global volumes increased 3.3%, with North American dragging down previous expectations. He still foresees North American customers emphasizing price over volume during 2H but says demand could rebound if prices begin to moderate.
Cloudflare Soars 21% on Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Guidance
Cloudflare delivered a robust Q2 quarter, and the full-year outlook remains buoyant. Top Investors also seem very positive about the stock at the moment. Cybersecurity company Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Both revenue and earnings topped the consensus estimates. Furthermore, the company raised its revenue outlook for the year.
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Our Stock of the Week is an Industrial name. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Information Technology names led the way higher, while the Energy sector lagged.
30-year fixed mortgage rate saw biggest weekly decline since 2020
A decline in the rate on a 30-year mortgage had a positive effect on several areas of the real estate market in the past week. "The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest weekly decline since 2020, falling 31 basis points to 5.43%," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. "The drop in rates led to increases in both refinance and purchase applications, but compared to a year ago, activity is still depressed."
Lyft posts record quarter, sees operating profit of $1 billion in 2024
(Reuters) – Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after reporting record earnings for the second quarter, betting on strength in the rideshare market as it rebounds from pandemic lows. Lyft’s shares jumped more than 8% in extended trading, as...
ETF of the Week: Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. The last six weeks have seen the markets stabilize, even as the Fed continues to hike interest...
Invest in Strong Free Cash Flow and R&D With This ETF
An upbeat jobs report adding 528,000 jobs to the U.S. labor market has many believing the Federal Reserve will continue its path of aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation. This suggests that high inflation is here to stay — at least for a while. While the Fed is expecting job growth to slow, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The report will be one of two that the U.S. central bank will see before deciding how much to raise rates in September.
Brighthouse balances strong annuity sales with weaker life numbers
This month marks the fifth anniversary of Brighthouse Financial as an independent company. Executives rejoiced Friday over strong annuity sales figures during a second-quarter earnings call. Brighthouse was spun off as a separate company from MetLife as part of its long-term strategy to become a leaner, less complex insurer focused...
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: $23 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Ford Motor Company (F) recently received a $23 price target from Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Ford Motor Company (F) recently received a $23 price target from Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Michael Ward is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Ward...
