(WLAX/WEUX) – Police in Minnesota confirm gunshots were fired this afternoon at Mall of America in Bloomington. Right now, Bloomington PD say no victim has been found. You can see video from earlier today following the shooting. Police say the scene is secure, but they have not identified a suspect. Videos posted on social media show what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the mall’s Nike store.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO