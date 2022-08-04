Shooting at Mall of America prompts lockdown, authorities searching for suspect

Read on www.ksnt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
KIMT
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
Police report shots fired at the Mall of America
Bloomington police have confirmed that there were shots fired at the Mall of America, police are responding on the scene, and the mall was on lockdown for part of Thursday afternoon.
No injuries reported in shooting at Mall of America
An outburst of gunfire prompted a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis's Mall of America.
Man fatally shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area after reported gunfire. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street.Officers also found a running vehicle with damage from gunfire nearby. Police say it likely belonged to the man who was fatally shot. Police did not identify the deceased.This was the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Accused Apple River Killer Hires Rittenhouse Attorney
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
WATCH: Minneapolis Trucker Helps Stop Armed Robbers During Police Pursuit
Check out the video here.
Minneapolis police ask for help identifying two people in connection to fatal shooting
Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are connected to a shooting that left a man dead in the Phillips neighborhood last month. On July 10, Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar...
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent
MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 taken to hospital after Burnsville apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Two people were transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m. Residents were evacuated and cared for by crews on the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital for additional medical care.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash
Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
Comments / 0