Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

localsyr.com
Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
You’ll Be Up to Your ‘Ears’ in Fun at Schuyler’s Corn & Car Fest
Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 13th during the 22nd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show. NOTHING CORNY...
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
It’s National IPA Day! What Our Local Breweries Have on Tap Right Now
Hop heads unite! It's National IPA Day! Whether you like yours hazy, juicy, East Coast, West Coast, no coast... this is day for anyone who likes a little hoppy bitterness in their beer. WHAT IS AN IPA?. IPA stands for India Pale Ale, and it denotes a particular style. All...
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
House of the Week: Spacious Brewerton ranch has become its owners’ ‘own little paradise’
BREWERTON, N.Y. – It did not require much convincing to sell Russ and Diane Hartwell on the house at 9701 Caughdenoy Road near Brewerton in 2011. “We walked in and were sold,” Russ remembered. “It was the property for us. Our realtor did not have to do much talking.”
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
mylittlefalls.com
Cheers to Dopp’s!
Brenda Eggleston, owner of Dopp’s Inn Restaurant & Bar. Dopp’s Inn Restaurant & Bar in Dolgeville, NY, has been a staple in town for many years as a fun and easy-going hangout for locals. Brenda Eggleston, the owner, is spunky, genuine, and hard-working. Through life’s ups and downs, she has successfully continued the family business and expanded its offerings, including catering.
What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site. Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home. Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed...
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Today’s obituaries: Donna J. DiRaddo owned Central NY Barado’s restaurants
Donna J. DiRaddo, 61, of Central Square, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Syracuse, she was a graduate of West Genesee High School, Onondaga Community College, and later became a self-taught culinary chef, according to her obituary. She was...
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
urbancny.com
Jamesville Beach Closed for Swimming Due to Visual Presence of Algal Bloom
(Friday August 5, 2022) The Onondaga County Health Department announced today that Jamesville Beach located in the Town of LaFayette is closed for swimming due to the visual presence of an algal bloom. Water sampling will be conducted to confirm there are no toxins before the beach is reopened. Please note that this does not affect the park’s other amenities during normal hours of operation.
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium
It's been a controversial conversation amongst everyone since it's plan was announced by Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon -- and now, has officially been voted in favor of by county legislators. It was decided Tuesday that a near $85 million aquarium will built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. The...
Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra
There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
