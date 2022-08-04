Oregon delays monkeypox boosters to reach more people with first doses

Read on www.opb.org
Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership
Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
Swamped by public outcry, Oregon withdraws controversial wildfire risk map
The Oregon Department of Forestry is hitting the reset button on its plans to finalize a map of wildfire risk on 1.8 million tax lots across Oregon. On Thursday, the agency announced it will withdraw the wildfire risk map released in June and cancel the notices to property owners placed in high or extreme fire risk categories.
As wildfires and air quality worsen in Klamath Basin, scientists expand efforts to study the impact on human health
Scientists at the Oregon Institute of Technology were recently awarded a $1 million grant from the federal government that could result in research that improves health outcomes in Southern Oregon due to wildfire smoke. Since 2019, a team of Oregon Tech scientists has been studying the capacity of hospitals in...
Growing Oregon: The battle over the Westside Bypass — and the future of how we get around
This month, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
How freeway builders collided with Oregon’s growth management system
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Listen to Part 4:
Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
Yet another heat wave grips Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest braced for yet another heat wave Saturday and the temperature in Denver hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, breaking a record set in 1877. Meteorologists on Saturday issued a heat advisory in Portland, Oregon, through Monday and also issued a fire weather watch for the state’s populous Willamette Valley.
A new, easier to remember hotline for people experiencing mental health struggles launches
For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, looking for addiction resources or just wanting to talk to someone after a bad day, there’s a new number you can call: 988. Launched in mid-July, the three-digit number has replaced the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Greg Borders is the chief...
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Oregon Home Share matches seniors with spare room with those needing housing
Your browser does not support the audio element. When Gayle MacDonald decided to look for someone to share her home, she didn’t want it to be like another roommate situation she’d had before where everything was separate but under one roof. She wanted to be able to share not just her house, but her home. Also, she was retired and she wouldn’t be able to stay in her home without financial help. That’s something that Home Share Oregon is trying to address. They run Silvernest.com for the state, which matches up seniors looking for housing with those who have a spare bedroom to rent. Tess Fields, director of Home Share, estimates that there are a million homes in Oregon with a spare bedroom, and many of those could house people who have few if any other option for affordable housing. Fields and MacDonald join us to tell us more about this model and how its working in Oregon.
Santiam Canyon areas may be open after wildfires, but their access points might not be
Much of the Santiam Canyon wilderness areas have reopened after being heavily damaged by wildfires in recent years, but don’t pack your bag for your favorite spot just yet. Many of the main access points, like trailheads and roads, remain closed because they’re not fully repaired. U.S. Forest...
Clackamas County fumbles elections process again
The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
Portland dating profile reviewer offers free advice
Dating profiles rarely get a second opinion prior to going public. Sarah Ruby Armstrong believes that is many peoples’ first mistake when trying online dating. She now offers a free feedback service for people and their dating profiles, as first profiled in Willamette Week. She joins us to talk about how to successfully find online connections and what she looks for in a dating profile.
Man accused of killing prominent Portland anti-fascist confessed to police, prosecutors say
A man who had long denied his role in the death of a well-known anti-fascist demonstrator confessed to police that he was driving the vehicle that struck and killed the man in the late hours of Oct. 11, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Nearly century-old Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland catches fire
A fire at a historic theater in Northeast Portland on Saturday morning closed Northeast Sandy Boulevard in both directions between Northeast 70th and 73rd Avenues. Fire crews arrived at the theater just before 6 a.m. to fight the fire. The Roseway Theater appeared to be overtaken by flames and smoke,...
Portland Police arrest man for the 2019 murder of leftist activist
Portland police announced Thursday they have made an arrest in the 2019 high-profile murder of a local anti-fascist. The case has drawn national attention in the years since, largely due to local activists’ insistence that police were not actively trying to find those involved in the murder of Sean Kealiher because of his political views.
