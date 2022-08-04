ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Oregon delays monkeypox boosters to reach more people with first doses

By Amelia Templeton
opb.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
opb.org

Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership

Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Swamped by public outcry, Oregon withdraws controversial wildfire risk map

The Oregon Department of Forestry is hitting the reset button on its plans to finalize a map of wildfire risk on 1.8 million tax lots across Oregon. On Thursday, the agency announced it will withdraw the wildfire risk map released in June and cancel the notices to property owners placed in high or extreme fire risk categories.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

How freeway builders collided with Oregon’s growth management system

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Listen to Part 4:
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager

In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Yet another heat wave grips Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest braced for yet another heat wave Saturday and the temperature in Denver hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, breaking a record set in 1877. Meteorologists on Saturday issued a heat advisory in Portland, Oregon, through Monday and also issued a fire weather watch for the state’s populous Willamette Valley.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
BROOKINGS, OR
opb.org

Oregon Home Share matches seniors with spare room with those needing housing

Your browser does not support the audio element. When Gayle MacDonald decided to look for someone to share her home, she didn’t want it to be like another roommate situation she’d had before where everything was separate but under one roof. She wanted to be able to share not just her house, but her home. Also, she was retired and she wouldn’t be able to stay in her home without financial help. That’s something that Home Share Oregon is trying to address. They run Silvernest.com for the state, which matches up seniors looking for housing with those who have a spare bedroom to rent. Tess Fields, director of Home Share, estimates that there are a million homes in Oregon with a spare bedroom, and many of those could house people who have few if any other option for affordable housing. Fields and MacDonald join us to tell us more about this model and how its working in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Clackamas County fumbles elections process again

The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Portland dating profile reviewer offers free advice

Dating profiles rarely get a second opinion prior to going public. Sarah Ruby Armstrong believes that is many peoples’ first mistake when trying online dating. She now offers a free feedback service for people and their dating profiles, as first profiled in Willamette Week. She joins us to talk about how to successfully find online connections and what she looks for in a dating profile.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Nearly century-old Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland catches fire

A fire at a historic theater in Northeast Portland on Saturday morning closed Northeast Sandy Boulevard in both directions between Northeast 70th and 73rd Avenues. Fire crews arrived at the theater just before 6 a.m. to fight the fire. The Roseway Theater appeared to be overtaken by flames and smoke,...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland Police arrest man for the 2019 murder of leftist activist

Portland police announced Thursday they have made an arrest in the 2019 high-profile murder of a local anti-fascist. The case has drawn national attention in the years since, largely due to local activists’ insistence that police were not actively trying to find those involved in the murder of Sean Kealiher because of his political views.
PORTLAND, OR

