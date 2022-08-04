Devon Energy Announces Five-Year STEM Learning Program With OU, OSU

Read on www.news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Ryan Healy
Our Amazing Oklahoman Thursday is one to watch on the USA swimming team. Edmond North senior Ryan Healy beat the Oylmpic Trial standard time for the 400-meter race by three seconds!. His next goal? Qualifying for the Olympics in November. Keep it up, Ryan!
Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma
It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
California Governor Encourages Filmmakers To Move To California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges filmmakers to come to the West Coast, Citing Republican-controlled states' "attacks" on reproductive health. calling out movie production companies in state's like Oklahoma and Georgia. "The legislatures of states like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights," Gov. Newsom said in...
Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma Begins
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Tax-Free weekend is officially underway and it could be a big help to families as the National Retail Federation predicts the average household will spend $864 on back-to-school shopping this year. News On 6's Cal Day breaks down those numbers.
Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday In Oklahoma
Get your wallets ready because tax-free weekend is here and will be all the way through Sunday. Clothing items priced under $100 are tax-free, including school uniforms and shoes. Diapers are included in the sale along with some electronics.
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
OSDH: 11,852 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 84 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Eighty-four virus-related deaths and 11,852 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since July 28, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,128,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The current provisional...
Tennessee Sues Walgreens For 'Unlawful" Distribution And Sale Of Opiates
The State of Tennessee has sued the drugstore chain for "flooding the market" with opioids. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said drug store flooded the market with addictive--prescription drugs. Walgreens responded to the suit, and said it did not make, or market, opioids.
