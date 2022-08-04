ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Devon Energy Announces Five-Year STEM Learning Program With OU, OSU

By Augusta McDonnell
news9.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Ryan Healy

Our Amazing Oklahoman Thursday is one to watch on the USA swimming team. Edmond North senior Ryan Healy beat the Oylmpic Trial standard time for the 400-meter race by three seconds!. His next goal? Qualifying for the Olympics in November. Keep it up, Ryan!
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Tax-Free Weekend Underway Across Oklahoma

It's tax-free weekend as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are exempt from sales taxes. Online purchases are are included too but school supplies are not. Stores hope this translates to bigger business as inflation reaches a 40-year high. "Everything's going...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

California Governor Encourages Filmmakers To Move To California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges filmmakers to come to the West Coast, Citing Republican-controlled states' "attacks" on reproductive health. calling out movie production companies in state's like Oklahoma and Georgia. "The legislatures of states like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights," Gov. Newsom said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
news9.com

Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma Begins

TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's Tax-Free weekend is officially underway and it could be a big help to families as the National Retail Federation predicts the average household will spend $864 on back-to-school shopping this year. News On 6's Cal Day breaks down those numbers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday In Oklahoma

Get your wallets ready because tax-free weekend is here and will be all the way through Sunday. Clothing items priced under $100 are tax-free, including school uniforms and shoes. Diapers are included in the sale along with some electronics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room

Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy