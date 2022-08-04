Christina Ricci Looks Back on Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp's On-Set Life Lesson

Read on popculture.com
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Accused of Lifting Lyrics for His Song
Johnny Depp has been releasing new music in the wake of his big court win against ex-wife Amber Heard, but now the actor-turned-musician is being accused of lifting lyrics for some recent songs. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Depp and legendary rocker Jeff Beck allegedly stole the lyrics for their song "Sad Motherf—in' Parade." The outlet states that portions of the lyrics are taken from an obscure song or "toast," a sometimes-explicit version of Black folk poetry that was common many years ago. The toast was sung by an incarcerated man and was documented and released in 1974 by a folklore researcher.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Why Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Kids?
Here's why Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids are adopted.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Admits He Once Went Full Frontal — But Fans Never Saw It
‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam went full frontal on the UK version of ‘Queer as Folk’ when he was 18 — but fans never saw it.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’
The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
Salma Hayek Reveals What It’s Like Taking ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Dinner in Wild Post
Salma Hayek discovered it isn’t easy to have a quiet night out on the town with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Cruise didn’t mind going stag when he joined Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault for dinner over the weekend. The pair, on the other hand, may have been taken aback by how much of a spectacle Cruise made just being there.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
Elvis Was ‘Always Dressed up,’ Even at Home, Priscilla Presley Says
Even when not performing on stage and in front of crowds, Elvis apparently stayed dressed up, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
Lynda Carter shares a throwback with a very young Ben Affleck
Lynda Carter is mostly known for her role as “Wonder Woman” but she has an extensive career in TV and film. Carter took to social media to reminisce about one of her old projects, where she starred alongside a pre-JLO Ben Affleck. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Shares How 'Real Stomachs' Are 'Coming the F— Back' in Spirited Video
Selena Gomez wants fans to know that every body is a vacation body. During a recent getaway, the Only Murders In the Building star, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, declared that "real stomachs" are back in style as she lip-synced a body-positive message originally shared by Tasha K.
Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland
Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations. Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and...
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
talentrecap.com
Camila Cabello Joins ‘The Voice’ Coaches in Season 22 Promo
The Voice just released a new promo ahead of the Season 22 premiere in September. The clip gives us a little taste of how the coaches will get along as Camila Cabello joins the panel. The four of them team up on set to solve a mystery. ‘The Voice’ Coaches...
Popculture
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
