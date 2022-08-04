ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fogo de Chão Officially Opening First Fort Lauderdale Location in Las Olas

By Lisa Hay
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 2 days ago

Fogo de Chão, the restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries, is set to open its first Fort Lauderdale location on Friday, August 19th, at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd. The restaurant will be on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential and retail community.

The new restaurant will pays homage to Fogo’s Brazilian roots, including chandeliers, floor-to-ceiling windows and rich furnishing colors.

In the heart of the 226-seat dining room will be an open-air churrasco grill where guests can dine while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame.

To enhance the dining experience, the new location will feature dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging, and glass wine cases with South America’s finest varieties. The location will also feature a large, covered outdoor patio and bar area for alfresco dining, as well as private dining spaces to accommodate intimate gatherings or larger celebratory events.

The Fort Lauderdale team will be led by General Manager Wanderson Oliveira, a Brazilian native who started his career with Fogo over 15 years ago as a server in Philadelphia. Since then, he has worked in various roles, most recently as General Manager at Fogo locations in Atlanta and Miami Beach.

“We are so excited to bring Fogo’s Brazilian hospitality to Fort Lauderdale. The Las Olas community has embraced our growing team with open arms, and we can’t wait to open our doors,” said Oliveira in a statement. “Fogo’s discovery dining experience combined with the new, innovative features of this location will truly resonate with locals and visitors alike.”

With the opening of the Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Fogo expects to bring an estimated 120 new jobs to the area.

With the goal to bring the art of churrasco to more guests worldwide, the Company has announced 8-10 company owned and 1-2 international franchise restaurant openings for 2022, supported by a strong pipeline of new restaurant development to meet demand in new and existing markets. In the first half of 2022, the company opened locations in El Segundo, Calif., Coral Gables, Fla., Rio de Janeiro, BR and Monterrey, Mexico, with additional planned openings in Queens, N.Y., Paramus, N.J., Reston, VA, and others expected later this year.



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Historic raintree relocates to Fort Lauderdale park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic South Florida tree is getting a new home. The century-old, six-story tall raintree is being relocated to a public park near Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Court in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday. It’s part of a new project called Riverwalk Raintree Residences. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Miami

There are plenty of reasons Miami is called The Magic City, but for me, it’s all about the food. Sure, there are many things to do in Miami between meals, from catching the Heat or Marlins play to visiting nearby Everglades National Park. But the cosmopolitan city is a...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Food & Drinks
restaurantclicks.com

Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Miami

Miami is one of the most visited cities in the United States. It’s famous for its beaches, specifically South Beach, party scene, art deco style, and the blending of cultures from around the world. When you travel to Miami, you know you’ll be surrounded by some of the best...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Rio De Janeiro#Mexico#Art#Food Drink#Southeast Third Avenue#Brazilian
puplore.com

4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)

Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
riviera-maya-news.com

American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route

Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
destinationido.com

Palm Beach Art Museum Wedding

Shortly after their first date in Manhattan, Shelby and Griffin’s two worlds collided. Their chemistry seemed effortless after the couple realized they had mutual friends and a lot in common. Somehow, they never met, but Hinge brought the pair together and made it happen. Within two years of dating, Griffin captured Shelby’s heart with a romantic proposal at Palm Beach; next to his family home and where all the couple’s favorite memories were made. Griffin’s extravagant rose petal proposal in Florida inspired the couple to curate an elegant wedding with a modern feel.
PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Take a Look Inside Margate's Infamous 'Blue House'

Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
288
Followers
133
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy