Fogo de Chão Officially Opening First Fort Lauderdale Location in Las Olas

Fogo de Chão, the restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries, is set to open its first Fort Lauderdale location on Friday, August 19th, at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd. The restaurant will be on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential and retail community.

The new restaurant will pays homage to Fogo’s Brazilian roots, including chandeliers, floor-to-ceiling windows and rich furnishing colors.

In the heart of the 226-seat dining room will be an open-air churrasco grill where guests can dine while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame.

To enhance the dining experience, the new location will feature dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging, and glass wine cases with South America’s finest varieties. The location will also feature a large, covered outdoor patio and bar area for alfresco dining, as well as private dining spaces to accommodate intimate gatherings or larger celebratory events.

The Fort Lauderdale team will be led by General Manager Wanderson Oliveira, a Brazilian native who started his career with Fogo over 15 years ago as a server in Philadelphia. Since then, he has worked in various roles, most recently as General Manager at Fogo locations in Atlanta and Miami Beach.

“We are so excited to bring Fogo’s Brazilian hospitality to Fort Lauderdale. The Las Olas community has embraced our growing team with open arms, and we can’t wait to open our doors,” said Oliveira in a statement. “Fogo’s discovery dining experience combined with the new, innovative features of this location will truly resonate with locals and visitors alike.”

With the opening of the Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Fogo expects to bring an estimated 120 new jobs to the area.

With the goal to bring the art of churrasco to more guests worldwide, the Company has announced 8-10 company owned and 1-2 international franchise restaurant openings for 2022, supported by a strong pipeline of new restaurant development to meet demand in new and existing markets. In the first half of 2022, the company opened locations in El Segundo, Calif., Coral Gables, Fla., Rio de Janeiro, BR and Monterrey, Mexico, with additional planned openings in Queens, N.Y., Paramus, N.J., Reston, VA, and others expected later this year.

Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .