weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Prince William by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Central Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bull Run, or 8 miles northwest of Dale City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Linton Hall, Bull Run, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park, Independent Hill, Nokesville and Aden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia North central Warren County in northwestern Virginia West central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephens City, or 7 miles northeast of Strasburg, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Stephens City, Middletown, Boyce, White Post, Greenwood, Reliance, Armel, Briggs, Nineveh and Albin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ffxnow.com
Flood Watch coming to Fairfax County, starting Friday afternoon
After a stormy night, more rain is on the way this afternoon (Friday), prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. region. The alert will take effect at 3 p.m. and is currently set to continue until 11 p.m.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren; Western Highland FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick VA, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and may last into the evening. Any thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, with localized totals of two to four inches possible. Much of the rain may fall within a one to three hour period, making rapid rises in creeks and streams possible, as well as flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
cbs19news
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisories Expanded for Orange County at Lake Anna
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
theriver953.com
Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River
The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
fredericksburg.today
Hot, sticky and unsettled weather the next few days
Introducing FredToday’s newest feature: a “cutest pets” contest!
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
In Stafford, new I-95 Southbound off-ramp to Rt. 17 (Exits 133 A & B) has opened. Watch ride-along video.
Courtesy of Famartin (CC 4.0) Drivers on I-95 in Stafford County who need access to Rt. 17 northbound (Warrenton) or Rt. 17 Business southbound (Falmouth) should note that as of August 2, there is a new off-ramp at Exit 133.
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding missing man
Zelaya was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and black and white sandals. He is 5'7", weighs around 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
