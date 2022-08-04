Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in Meridian and the Meridian Parks and Rec both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO