Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue

Read on www.wtok.com
Related
impact601.com
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
WTOK-TV
Back to school bashes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all around the community are gearing up for back-to-school. There have been so many events hosted around our community to help get families ready for the first day of school. Today the children’s museum of Mississippi in Meridian and the Meridian Parks and Rec both hosted back-to-school events that offered free school supplies and vouchers. These events gave the community an opportunity to come together to help get kids and parents ready for back to school in times when prices for supplies seem to be increasing. We talked with a local mother who shared her concerns with back to school and making sure her child was going to be ready for everything.
WTOK-TV
Public voices concerns during Meridian school bond issue meeting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District hosted a final community meeting Tuesday night aimed at informing eligible voters about the $34 million special bond election set for next week. There are mixed reactions to the school district’s plans. “The main thing is the safety features. I...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program. “We had a number of inquiries...
WDAM-TV
Tallahala Water issues ‘boil-water’ notice
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - About 3,000 customers of the Tallahala Water Association in Jasper County were put on a “boil-water” notice Thursday. The notice affected the Moss, Antioch and Missionary systems. Tallahala said it would notify customers when the water was safe to drink again without boiling...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District plans to open a new technical career center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The future of education at Lauderdale County School District was the center of attention at the Rotary Club meeting. The district shared its plans for a new technical learning center, recognizing the country’s need for more people to work labor jobs, and with proper access to training, schools can help with this shortage.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts summer graduation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graduating is a huge milestone in a student’s life. Meridian Community College hosted its summer commencement Friday. A new chapter in life has begun for these students. With a degree in hand they are ready to take on the world. “There was lots of studying....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
WTOK-TV
AG Fitch announces recent sentencings in child exploitation cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Friday the outcome of four sentencings in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Matthew Robert Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson Aug. 1 on one count of child exploitation. Strempler was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 18 to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Revitalization of Philadelphia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Economic growth is something all cities work for, and that’s no different in historic downtown Philadelphia. The downtown area has so much rich history with so many stories to tell. The citizens of Philadelphia recognize the importance of all of this. So they want to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. From dust to gold, the city is seeing growth.
WTOK-TV
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. That’s because crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses:. Next to...
WTOK-TV
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
WTOK-TV
Newton County Academy hosts first football practices
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just around the corner for high school football as teams are starting to have their first practices with school starting a new semester. One team that is looking to improve on last season is Newton County Academy. The Generals had a great 2021 season...
Neshoba Democrat
Spears served county since 2000
The law enforcement community and other first responders took the time to remember Constable Ken Spears, a longtime and beloved public servant, after his death last week. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said that Spears represented the camaraderie between local law enforcement and first responders across all agencies. “Ken was...
WLBT
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family in Winston County claims they have slipped through the cracks with Child Protection Services and have suffered abuse because of it. Late Sunday night, July 17th, a Winston County deputy was called out to a home in Noxapater where 15-year-old Kaitlyn had been beaten by her father, Jimmy Todd Thrash.
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
Comments / 0