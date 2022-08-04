ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

New signs aim to prevent trucks from getting stuck under train bridge in Harrisburg

WGAL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wgal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance In Hbg

>Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance in City of Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are taking extra steps to keep truck drivers from getting stuck downtown along Front Street. The city has banned vehicles 12 and a half feet or taller from that area. They say trucks often get stuck because of the low underpass in front of UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and Riverfront Park. PennDOT says drivers who do get stuck can face a fine of 500-dollars.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
LITITZ, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Cars
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Traffic
abc27.com

New height limit imposed on Front Street train bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg, along with PennDOT have made additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. A release from the city...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Removal of 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete

The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers

WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
WILLOW STREET, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucks#Chestnut Street#Signage#Penndot#Upmc Harrisburg Hospital#The Harvey Taylor Bridge
abc27.com

Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. The coroner says 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg, died at the scene. State police are investigating the fatal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
abc27.com

Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy