New signs aim to prevent trucks from getting stuck under train bridge in Harrisburg

Read on www.wgal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Related
Harrisburg tree removal completed, parking and traffic re-open
After a week of work, the removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree has been completed in Harrisburg. As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, parking and traffic are allowed on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris, and Clinton Streets in Middletown. There was no property damaged in the removal. A...
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
iheart.com
Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance In Hbg
>Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance in City of Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are taking extra steps to keep truck drivers from getting stuck downtown along Front Street. The city has banned vehicles 12 and a half feet or taller from that area. They say trucks often get stuck because of the low underpass in front of UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and Riverfront Park. PennDOT says drivers who do get stuck can face a fine of 500-dollars.
abc27.com
Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
New height limit imposed on Front Street train bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg, along with PennDOT have made additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. A release from the city...
WGAL
Removal of 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete
The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
‘People are tearing out houses’: Illegal dumping remains a large problem in Harrisburg
Employees of Harrisburg’s public works department were out on Atlas Street Friday morning picking up an illegal dump site. Picking up illegal dumping isn’t a once-a-month or a once a year job.
WGAL
Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
WGAL
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. The coroner says 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg, died at the scene. State police are investigating the fatal...
harrisburgpa.gov
Public Works message to illegal dumpers: “We’re going to catch you.”
HARRISBURG — City of Harrisburg Public Works Director Dave West has a message to the people dumping tons of illegal trash in backyards and alleyways throughout the city: stop now, because you will be caught. Public Works recently purchased more a dozen cameras, with more on the way, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
abc27.com
Firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
Comments / 2