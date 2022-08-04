New signs aim to prevent trucks from getting stuck under train bridge in Harrisburg

>Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance in City of Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are taking extra steps to keep truck drivers from getting stuck downtown along Front Street. The city has banned vehicles 12 and a half feet or taller from that area. They say trucks often get stuck because of the low underpass in front of UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and Riverfront Park. PennDOT says drivers who do get stuck can face a fine of 500-dollars.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO