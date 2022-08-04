Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

Read on www.wowktv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
brproud.com
Former SU professor who fled country to serve prison time: ‘Justice sometimes turns very slowly’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Southern University professor Parviz Sharifrazi will spend the next two years in federal prison. “This was a real calculated scheme at the time,” said Lousiana Inspector General Stephen Street. He was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering after taking nearly $150,000...
Inmates who escaped north Mississippi jail arrested 400 miles away in Louisiana
Editor’s note: The story below erroneously indicated the number of inmates located and detained. The story has been corrected. Three of four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.
D.A. Williams calls for the public’s help in getting more convictions
On the heels of a second-degree murder conviction, the New Orleans D-A is pleading for the public’s help in sending more violent criminals to prison. New Orleans D.A. Jason Williams today called on more witnesses and victims of
brproud.com
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
WOWK
Search renewed for remains of 4 victims of 1973 gay bar fire
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly a half-century after arson killed 32 people in a New Orleans gay bar, the City Council has renewed the search for the remains of four victims, including three who were never identified. The UpStairs Lounge burned on June 24, 1973, killing 31 men, including...
Louisiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for committing multiple crimes
In addition to the crimes committed in Slidell, Warren was previously convicted on three counts of attempted armed robbery in New Orleans.
Post Register
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again
NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation. Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. According to arrest...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
theadvocate.com
Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge
A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Paincourtville man found guilty of attempted manslaughter in 2021 stabbing case
According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 40-year-old Justin Fair was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle. Presiding over the matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. On March 27, 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business in reference to a stabbing. Upon...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
brproud.com
Former Southern University professor sentenced two years for fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A judge sentenced a 70-year-old former Southern University professor to two years in prison for fraud and money laundering Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Parviz Sharifrazi of Baton Rouge’s sentencing is a result of...
LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department say they are attempting to identify several individuals allegedly connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individuals are wanted regarding multiple vehicle burglaries around LSU’s campus. If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at...
NOPD investigates a shooting in N.O. East
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the initial call came in about 4:27 p.m.
French Quarter Citizens President: Mayor "not grasping the depth" of crime problem
Criticism of Mayor LaToya Cantrell continues one day after her press conference discussing changes she wants to make in the police department. Now, some of that criticism is coming from French Quarter Citizens.
