2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Is It Too Late to Buy AMTD Digital Stock?
This fintech stock has suddenly become the next GameStop.
srnnews.com
Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc said it has slowed hiring and will slash its 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices dragged the digital payments company to a loss in the second quarter. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% in extended trading...
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
Robinhood's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year. Retail investors have stopped trading stocks on the platform as stocks and cryptocurrencies plummet. The trading app now plans to cut 23% of its staff, chief executive Vlad Tenev said. Robinhood has seen its active users decline...
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons This Crash in Tech Stocks Is Not the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0
The dot-com era stock hype was centered around a new, exciting technology that few understood at the time. Unlike 20 years ago, more of today's technology companies are actually profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide
TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.
Dow rallies 400 points as investors cheer strong U.S. economic data, earnings
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, as traders cheered better-than-expected economic data that slowed down the idea that a recession is inevitable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406 points, or 1.25%. The S&P 500 gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 2.32%, boosted by rising tech stocks. Earnings season continued, giving...
Japan's GPIF posts $28 billion Q1 investment loss on market turbulence
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment loss of 3.75 trillion yen ($28.13 billion) for April-June, the second consecutive quarter of negative returns, as economic slowdown fears hit global stock markets.
srnnews.com
Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat
(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company’s efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers. Higher prices of plant-based meat have slowed the growth of the category with people trading...
Robinhood slashes 23% of its workforce amid trading slump
Popular trading app Robinhood on Tuesday said it is cutting 780 employees, or about 23% of its full-time staff, amid a slump in transactions and ongoing losses. Robinhood said its transaction-based revenue — money it earns when customers trade stocks, options or cryptocurrencies — plunged from a year earlier, when many retail investors piled into on "meme stocks" and asset values were high. Revenue from transactions at the company more than halved to $202 million in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $451 million a year earlier. Robinhood's stock has shed about 50% of its value so far this year; it fell...
