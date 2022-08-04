ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dorsey Led#Block Inc#Refinitiv
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
srnnews.com

Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc said it has slowed hiring and will slash its 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices dragged the digital payments company to a loss in the second quarter. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% in extended trading...
FOXBusiness

Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week

ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Motley Fool

2 Reasons This Crash in Tech Stocks Is Not the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0

The dot-com era stock hype was centered around a new, exciting technology that few understood at the time. Unlike 20 years ago, more of today's technology companies are actually profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Reuters

Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
srnnews.com

Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company’s efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers. Higher prices of plant-based meat have slowed the growth of the category with people trading...
CBS San Francisco

Robinhood slashes 23% of its workforce amid trading slump

Popular trading app Robinhood on Tuesday said it is cutting 780 employees, or about 23% of its full-time staff, amid a slump in transactions and ongoing losses. Robinhood said its transaction-based revenue — money it earns when customers trade stocks, options or cryptocurrencies — plunged from a year earlier, when many retail investors piled into on "meme stocks" and asset values were high. Revenue from transactions at the company more than halved to $202 million in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $451 million a year earlier. Robinhood's stock has shed about 50% of its value so far this year; it fell...
