mtpr.org
Firefighters make progress on Matt Staff, Elmo fires
Firefighters are working to contain the Matt Staff Fire burning east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon. The fire has burned over 1,500 acres and is still active but suppressed, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Evacuations remain in...
Sheriff: 5 homes confirmed lost to Elmo Fire
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that five homes have been lost since the Elmo Fire broke out on Friday.
Elmo Fire update: Saturday, Aug. 6
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures is continuing to burn west of Elmo in Lake County.
Flathead Beacon
FVCC Pauses Brewing Science Program
Sacred Waters Brewing Company assistant brewer Marty Vollmer owes his current position to the skills he picked up as a member of the third graduating class from Flathead Valley Community College’s (FVCC) Brewing Academy of Montana. “The program is so hands on. Every week we’d go through all the...
Flathead Beacon
Woman Who Fell Through Gymnasium Roof Identified
A local 20-year-old woman who fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium on July 31 has been identified as Erika Brisendine, according to the Columbia Falls Police Department and a GoFundMe page set up by a family member. Police officers responded to the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
Flathead Beacon
Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Somers Project
Hammer and nails in hand, Habitat for Humanity Flathead Valley is working to help local families build their way out of the housing crisis. Last month, Habitat’s Flathead affiliate broke ground on three new houses in Somers, an exciting development for the organization, which has recently received increased requests for help amidst a county-wide housing shortage. As the Somers construction project gets into full swing, Habitat officials are enthusiastic about helping three local families traverse the path to homeownership.
Elmo Fire grows to 20,616 acres, 6% contained
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 18,427 acres to 20,616 acres and is now 6% contained.
Growth of Elmo Fire slows
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 20,616 acres to 21,182 and is now 15% contained.
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
mtpr.org
An incorrect number was listed for Elmo fire evacuation information
The 1-800 number for evacuees that’s been published on the fire-information website Inciweb and repeated in numerous news stories about the Elmo fire was incorrect. When called by MTPR multiple times Wednesday afternoon, that number appeared to go to a line that’s a scam aimed at people over 50 years old.
montanarightnow.com
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home
"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
Flathead Beacon
Firefighters, Aided by 600,000 Gallons of Water Air Drops, Slow the Elmo Fire
Despite red flag warning conditions on Thursday, the human-caused Elmo fire grew just 566 acres by Friday and is estimated to be 21,182 acres in size and 15% contained. By 8:30 p.m. Thursday firefighters had been able to hold the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan with the assistance of scooper planes that dropped an estimated 600,000 gallons of water over the fire to slow its progression forward as it backed downhill toward the lake. The slowed progress of the fire also gave firefighters more time to work on mitigating and preparing structures, and improving lines in the area.
Couple loses dream home in Elmo Fire
Lisa and Steve Holett lost their dream home in Dayton when it was destroyed by the Elmo Fire on Monday.
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Char-Koosta News
Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand
(Pablo, Mont.) Today, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will fly flags at half- staff in honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand who passed away August 1, 2022. Naida served on the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and was a caretaker and advocate of Ksanka traditions, language, and culture. She is remembered for her deep love and support for her family and our community.
Whitefish Pilot
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Lake County declares Stage II Fire Restrictions
Stage II fire restrictions declaration in place for all lands in Lake County due to wildfires that could harm people and destroy property.
