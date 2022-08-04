ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase

The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
STOCKS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Opendoor's quarterly results were impacted by weakness in the current housing market, but the company is taking steps to position itself for when growth returns. It's partnering with Zillow to offer quotes to sellers on the Zillow platform. It's a tough market for housing-related businesses, but investors remain optimistic Opendoor...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc said it has slowed hiring and will slash its 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices dragged the digital payments company to a loss in the second quarter. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% in extended trading...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin

Bitcoin is in short supply at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), even as its CEO predicts that United States inflation has already peaked. Speaking at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Aug. 5, Elon Musk predicted that an upcoming United States recession would only be “mild to moderate.”. Accused Bitcoin-...
STOCKS

