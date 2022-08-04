Read on www.srnnews.com
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
InvestorPlace
COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase
The two companies are bringing crypto trading services to institutional investors. The partnership will offer institutional investors the services and benefits of Coinbase Prime. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). Let’s dive into...
Tesla sets Aug 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Elon Musk dumped 75% of Tesla's bitcoin last quarter, and wants out of his deal to buy Twitter. Plunging asset prices and recession fears may explain why
Elon Musk's Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoin holdings last quarter. The Tesla CEO is also trying to renege on his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. Slumping asset prices and a bleaker economic outlook likely played a role in both decisions. Elon Musk, who's currently trying to back out...
Dogecoin Daily: Price On The Move Up, Elon Musk Discusses The Meme Coin In Podcast Appearance
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.5% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning after Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk mentioned the meme coin on a podcast. DOGE traded higher along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.09% to $1.09 trillion. Dogecoin...
Motley Fool
Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today
Opendoor's quarterly results were impacted by weakness in the current housing market, but the company is taking steps to position itself for when growth returns. It's partnering with Zillow to offer quotes to sellers on the Zillow platform. It's a tough market for housing-related businesses, but investors remain optimistic Opendoor...
srnnews.com
Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
srnnews.com
Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc said it has slowed hiring and will slash its 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices dragged the digital payments company to a loss in the second quarter. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% in extended trading...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
biztoc.com
Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin
Bitcoin is in short supply at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), even as its CEO predicts that United States inflation has already peaked. Speaking at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Aug. 5, Elon Musk predicted that an upcoming United States recession would only be “mild to moderate.”. Accused Bitcoin-...
