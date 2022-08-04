ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Double shooting leaves 9th Ward victims with several gunshot wounds, NOPD says

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWFsl_0h5FYT2i00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in New Orleans’ 9th Ward left both with several gunshot wounds on Thursday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Lamanche Street, near the road’s intersection with Urquhart Street, around 4:15 p.m. It was there they discovered the two victims who had been shot several times. The victims’ ages were available in the early reports of the shooting.

Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to an area hospital where details of his condition were unknown.

WGNO responded to the scene upon reports of the shooting. Crime tape spanned two blocks from the location of the crime. NOPD has told neighbors it could take several hours before they are allowed back into their homes while police gather information. One neighbor who did not wish to be interviewed told WGNO that they heard about 20 shots ring out.

Around

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fifth District office at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers GNO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Sheilah Johnnie
2d ago

OMG why these police department is seriously not on duty as support to be are they partying the mayor carntell needed too do something about it because everyone else die like flying and people who's doing the crimes coming forward period enough is seriously enough

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Man shot to death Friday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning (Aug. 5) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. Police identified the victim as Lamar Ford. According to the NOPD, Ford was in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Urquhart and North Villere streets, when a gunman stepped out of a vehicle and shot him several times. The shooting was reported at 11:14 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Chase, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nopd#Violent Crime#Apple#Crimestoppers Gno#Nexstar Media Inc
WWL

Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Avenue and hopped onto I-10 East.
KENNER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy