Double shooting leaves 9th Ward victims with several gunshot wounds, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in New Orleans’ 9th Ward left both with several gunshot wounds on Thursday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Lamanche Street, near the road’s intersection with Urquhart Street, around 4:15 p.m. It was there they discovered the two victims who had been shot several times. The victims’ ages were available in the early reports of the shooting.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to an area hospital where details of his condition were unknown.

WGNO responded to the scene upon reports of the shooting. Crime tape spanned two blocks from the location of the crime. NOPD has told neighbors it could take several hours before they are allowed back into their homes while police gather information. One neighbor who did not wish to be interviewed told WGNO that they heard about 20 shots ring out.

The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fifth District office at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers GNO.

