Utah State

Sunday Edition: KSL NewsRadio 100th anniversary; Why are Utah Democrats backing Evan McMullin?

By KSL TV
 2 days ago
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah

If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Utah’s Water Woes

Doug Wright welcomes three guests this week to dive into Utah’s water woes. Doug discusses the state’s water plan efforts with the State Planning Coordinator, Laura Hanson. He sits down with Executive Director of The Utah Rivers Council, Zachary Frankel, to see if the plan is going to make enough of an impact. He also digs into the concerns over the Great Salt Lake’s historically low levels and the concerns over toxic dust with Kevin Perry, who is the Chair of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Losing Trust in U.S. institutions; Utah Gun Laws & School Safety; Record-high Gas Prices in Utah

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with the President and CEO of The Sutherland Institute, Rick Larsen. They discuss a new Gallup poll that found American’s confidence in U.S. institutions are down. They examine why this is a concern in both the short-term and long-term, and what we can do at home to turn confidence around. Doug also discusses gun safety laws in Utah with educator and state senator, Sen. Kathleen Riebe. She talks about what we can focus on as communities to create better environments for school children. And why are gas prices falling across the country but not in Utah? Doug and Utah Representative Mike Schultz look at what is causing the high prices and how long they might last. Plus, Rep. Schultz talks about a recent ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on Utah’s Inland Port Authority.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Republican Primary Election Debates; Roe v. Wade impact in Utah; Drought Conditions outlook

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Erik Nielsen from the Utah Debate Commission to talk about the upcoming primary election debates in June. It comes as the Utah GOP announces they’re considering breaking from the independent commission to set up its own debates. Senator Dan McCay also joins Doug on the program. They discuss the Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. What does the leak mean and what impact will it have on Utahns? Sen. McCay talks to Doug about the so-called “trigger law” that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Doug also discusses Utah’s current drought conditions with drought coordinator Laura Haskell as many cities are implementing watering restrictions. Laura talks about conserving water and the “slow the flow” program.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas

UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday.  DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah DWR bans target shooting as high fire danger continues

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Fire danger remains high across northern Utah, which is why the Division of Wildlife Resources is tightening restrictions in some of the areas they manage. It doesn’t take much to spark a flame at many of the Wildlife Management Areas, or WMAs. It’s why...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

How Nicole Tanner founded Swig

The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Monsoonal moisture hits northern Utah, expected to return next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Monsoonal moisture hit northern Utah on Saturday and it’s expected to return next week, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall was reported in several areas of northern Utah on Saturday afternoon, leading to a flash-flood advisory...
UTAH STATE

