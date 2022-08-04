ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Hegar
fox4news.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Tax Holiday#Luggage#Tax Break#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
KVUE

90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans

AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom

Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent

AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy