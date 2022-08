Three Nassau County men were arrested for having illegal guns in their car, police say.

Police say Kaevon Edwards, of Uniondale, Michael Smallwood, of East Meadow, and Dahquell Haskin, of Freeport, were driving in Roosevelt Wednesday when they didn't stop at a stop sign.

They were pulled over, and police say they saw three handguns in the car.

The three men are charged with multiple weapons offenses.