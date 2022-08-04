Police locate woman seen yelling for help inside tractor-trailer

Police in South Brunswick have located a woman seen yelling for help inside of a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The woman and the driver she was with have been brought in for questioning.

A witness told police on Wednesday that they saw a woman in her 20s who appeared to be bloody and yelling for help inside of a white tractor-trailer cab. That witness says an older man appeared to pull the woman back into the cab once the witness walked toward the truck.

The incident sparked a massive effort to find the truck and the woman.

Police say that the man and woman appear to know each other and that this does not appear to be a stranger abduction situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.