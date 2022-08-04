DCCC: Kansas abortion results a warning to Scott Baugh

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.

