DCCC: Kansas abortion results a warning to Scott Baugh

Read on localocnews.com
Related
localocnews.com
Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom supports $1.65 billion film and TV tax credit extension, calls on the industry to stand up for employees
Together with Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) and the California Film Commission, Governor Gavin Newsom announced his support for SB 485, which would invest $1.65 billion in the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program to extend it for an additional five years, through 2030. This program allocates $330 million per year in tax credits for the industry.
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom’s statement on the death of Vin Scully
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the death of Vin Scully:. “Vin Scully was a master of his craft. A native son of New York, his unmistakable voice will forever be synonymous with Los Angeles. When the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn in 1958, Vin came with them. For...
Comments / 0