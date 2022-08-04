ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

New oil and gas drilling paused on federal land in SLO County. Here’s why

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4ZDA_0h5FVYv400

New oil and gas leasing on federal land in San Luis Obispo County and other parts of California is paused while the U.S. Bureau of Land Management re-evaluates the environmental impacts of such activities.

The BLM is required to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement for the proposed new oil and gas drilling leases after it reached a settlement agreement on July 31 with the California Department of Justice and several environmental organizations.

The settlement agreement arose out of a lawsuit filed by the state and environmental organizations after the BLM found in 2019 that its proposed oil and gas drilling leases for its Bakersfield field office area could go forward. That office’s jurisdiction encompasses areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Kern, Kings, Ventura, Tulare, Fresno and Madera counties.

The office proposed opening about 400,000 acres of public lands and 1.2 million acres of federal mineral estate to oil and gas leasing.

Areas that were proposed to be opened to oil and gas drilling in San Luis Obispo County include within Hearst Ranch, Montaña de Oro State Park, above Reservoir Canyon in San Luis Obispo, above Whale Rock Reservoir and around Santa Margarita Lake, Lopez Lake and Lake Nacimiento. The oil and gas drilling activities could include fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, which cracks open rocks with water and chemicals to extract oil or gas.

Based on the further environmental analysis required under the settlement agreement, the BLM may amend its management plan that governs where and how oil and gas drilling can occur.

The BLM declined to comment regarding the settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement only pauses the oil and gas leasing activities outlined by the BLM in its management plan. Other leasing activities including mining, cattle grazing and recreation opportunities can continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ldTS_0h5FVYv400
A map of the planning area for Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Hydraulic Fracturing Supplemental NEPA. Courtesy of the BLM

State, environmental groups say settlement is necessary climate action

Environmental groups and California released statements on Aug. 1 celebrating the settlement.

“These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”

The groups also indicated their hope that the further environmental analysis could result in a management plan for the Bakersfield field office area with more stringent standards to protect the environment and public health.

And the lawsuit and settlement is consistent with Newsom administration efforts to move California away from fossil fuel extraction. The governor last year directed state agencies to ban fracking by 2024 and completely phase out oil drilling by 2045.

“Fracking is dangerous for our communities, damaging to our environment, and out of step with California’s climate goals,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta , who also commented on behalf of Gov. Newsom, the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California Department of Water Resources. “The Trump Administration recklessly opened Central California up to new oil and gas drilling without considering how fracking can hurt communities by causing polluted groundwater, toxic air emissions, minor earthquakes, climate impacts, and more. In keeping with the Bureau of Land Management’s mission to preserve the health of our public lands, it must reassess this Trump-Era mistake.”

Will BLM find different conclusion from previous environmental reviews?

This is the second time the BLM has been required under a settlement agreement to re-evaluate the environmental impacts of its proposed oil and gas leasing.

In 2014, the BLM first approved a massive resource management plan for its Bakersfield field office, which outlined how the agency planned to lease and operate the land and mineral estate under its jurisdiction. That plan indicated the availability of the 400,000 acres of public lands and 1.2 million acres of federal mineral estate to oil and gas leasing.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Los Padres ForestWatch filed a lawsuit in federal court in 2015 disputing the environmental review for that 2014 plan and alleged it violated the National Environmental Policy Act.

The court in 2016 then issued a summary judgment in that case, finding the environmental review at the time failed to take a “hard look” at the environmental impacts of fracking, according to court documents. So, the BLM was required to conduct a supplemental environmental impact statement.

That supplemental environmental impact statement, released in 2019, overall found that the BLM’s originally proposed oil and gas leasing could move forward, which the California Department of Justice and environmental groups disputed in their lawsuit filed in January 2020.

The settlement agreement requiring the BLM to re-evaluate the environmental impacts of its proposed oil and gas leasing was reached on July 31, and the lawsuit dismissed on Aug. 1.

“Fracking on California’s public lands in the midst of our climate crisis and drought was always a pretty dubious idea and was straight-up unacceptable without proper environmental review,” said Ann Alexander, a senior attorney with Natural Resources Defense Council, in a statement on Aug. 1. “It’s crucial that the BLM takes the time to evaluate what opening up these lands to drilling would look like for local communities, who already live with crippling water shortages and some of the worst air in the country.”

Jeff Kuyper, executive director of the Los Padres ForestWatch, said he’s hopeful the BLM this time will “perform a more thorough analysis” that relies on “the best science and listens to the thousands of Central Coast residents who want to see their neighborhoods, schools and open spaces protected from oil development and fracking.”

“That would be consistent with President Biden’s pledge to end federal fossil fuel leasing on public lands, and would underscore the urgency of the climate crisis we are currently facing,” he told The Tribune. “Two separate judges have faulted the environmental analysis of more drilling and fracking on public lands, so maybe the third time will be the charm. If not, we’ll see them back in court to protect our communities and our climate.”

Comments / 2

Related
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November

San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Industry
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Madera, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Business
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
Bakersfield Californian

North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs

Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
FOX40

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
syvnews.com

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Drilling#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Water Shortages#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blm#Hearst Ranch#Monta A De Oro State Park#Whale Rock Reservoir
KTVU FOX 2

Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir

LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums

In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
157
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy