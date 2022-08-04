Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area

Read on www.wcjb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.Ameena WilcoxLake City, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut is set to host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 8th, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss issues with the recent vote on exclusionary zoning. Andrew Persons, the Department of Sustainable Development...
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
WCJB
WHAT’S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A split Gainesville city commission passed the controversial proposal to end single-family zoning throughout most of the city. Hours of public comment and hundreds of opposing residents could not keep the controversial zoning proposal from moving forward. Only three, that’s Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
WCJB
Queen of Peace leaders say they are not building a homeless shelter near Haile Plantation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are clarifying that plans to expand the Queen of Peace Catholic Church do not include building a homeless shelter. Church leaders sent a letter Friday to “neighbors” to clarify their intentions after concerns were raised that the church was building a temporary housing center for the homeless in the Haile Plantation neighborhood.
WCJB
Marion Cultural Alliance taking nominations for annual art awards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual art awards. This will be the seventh year they are holding the art awards. They are meant to honor individuals or organizations for their positive impact on the arts community. It is open to Marion...
alachuachronicle.com
August 9 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting and Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting – Open Board Discussion and their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Special Meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The daytime portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The Regular Meeting is held in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV votes to keep part of Streatery pedestrian-only
Presented with two staff options for the future of the downtown Gainesville Streatery program, the Gainesville City Commission chose a third – committing to making some parts of downtown permanently pedestrian-only. Initially, the Streatery program was launched in 2020 to close parts of SW 1st Avenue and a section...
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
WCJB
Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s proposed ban on single-family housing drew criticism from a different quarter today; Porter’s Quarters. People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” said more than half of the city’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes after tomorrow’s decision. Some residents said...
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuft.org
Gainesville poised to become first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite community outcry
Gainesville is set to become the first city in Florida to end exclusionary zoning in all residential neighborhoods after a contentious first vote by the city commission. A second vote, typically a formality, is to be scheduled. The change replaces the current single-family zoning with a new “neighborhood residential” category...
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
Citrus County Chronicle
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans
What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Cotton Club Museum chair honored
Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
WCJB
Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs. Whether...
Comments / 5