Trio charged with robbery and conspiracy after ambushing man at Stafford hotel

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Stafford County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two men Wednesday morning who robbed guests at a Red Roof Inn along with a female accomplice.

Jessica Smalley, 36, Terrence Kay, 30, and George Yates III, 23, all of Stafford, were taken into custody by detectives, charged with robbery and conspiracy, and locked up at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Deputies responded at 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. That’s where a man said he was in one of the motel rooms with Smalley, when the room door suddenly burst open.

According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release, two men wearing partial face coverings entered the hotel room with one brandishing a long knife.

The men reportedly took the man’s wallet and phone as well as property belonging to Smalley. The suspects also stole a vehicle from another hotel guest and fled the area in the stolen car, according to the report.

Detectives tracked the stolen vehicle to Spotsylvania, where, with help from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the officials found the stolen car and some of the stolen property, and returned them to the victims.

Detectives say that Smalley conspired with Kay and Yates to orchestrate the robbery. Smalley and Kay received no bond, while Yates is being held on a $15,000 bond, according to the press release.

An investigation into the incident investigation is ongoing.

