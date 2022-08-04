ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in boat launch theft

This week Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in catching a thief. On July 25th, a victim filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating their vehicle was broken into at Dinah’s Landing boat ramp and several items were taken, including their wallet. Later that same day, the victim’s debit card was used at the Gas House in Washington for fuel in the amount of $7.16. The suspect pictured here is described to be a white female, slender build with blonde hair, driving in a white in color Ford Escape. If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. And as always, at Crime Stoppers we only want your information not your name. You can also like our Facebook page for additional details. For Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, I’m Lt. Kelly Cox.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Man arrested on murder charge in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested and charged with murder in an incident that happened on Friday. Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in reference to a person who had been shot. Deputies found Rashed Rashon Outlaw dead from […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man held on $1.5M bond on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road. During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder

On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. man arrested for bomb threats now facing arson charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County man who was charged with making bomb threats back in May has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Kenneth Reynolds was arrested after an investigation into two fires that Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were intentionally set. Officials said he admitted himself into a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Havelock man arrested on drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Havelock police arrested Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock on Thursday. Officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Nunn Street in Havelock regarding a drug investigation. Onuffer-Fagan was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and possession of heroin, and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
AYDEN, NC
WRAL

Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home

Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home. A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman leaves ECU Medical in Greenville and goes to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

School supply drive for Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

