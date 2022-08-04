ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

70-year-old woman hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh, taken to area hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htn7U_0h5FUu6j00
70-year-old woman taken to a hospital in critical condition after hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were sent to the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies in Oakland for the accident.

First responders were sent to the scene at around 4:00 p.m.

The woman was taken the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
DUQUESNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
South Oakland, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pittsburgh officers injured while trying to arrest suspect on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest on the South Side Friday afternoon.Police said one officer suffered a possible fractured risk and the other was cut on the face. Officers tried to arrest a man who was reportedly acting violently and making threats on East Carson Street between 13th and 14th streets just before 3 p.m. When officers approached him, police said he started to fight him and continued to struggle as he was taken down to the ground. The suspect, who police didn't identify, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 16 arrests on the South Side in July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said efforts to cut down on crime on the South Side are paying off.In the weekly press conference on Thursday, Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said a "concentrated effort" in July focused on the East Carson Street corridor.He said there were 88 calls to 911 and 16 arrests, mostly for DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana."We've increased the manpower down there, undercover, plainclothes officers," Fisher said. "We've had meetings with business owners so there's a cooperative effort between business owners and public safety to address the concerns."There is an increased police presence on the South Side on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Overnight fire damages New Kensington home

A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigate man posing as fire inspector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are warning business owners of a man posing as an "Allegheny County firefighter" or working for "Metro Fire Prevention." The man enters businesses posing as a fire inspector and then asks to inspect the fire extinguishers before he asks for payment. Then he leaves without inspection. Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call to report suspicious activity at 412-323-7800. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Who killed Drew Molinari? No answers 7 years after Westmoreland County man's death

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is making a desperate plea to solve her son's cold case.It's been seven years since Dawn Dutchko got the call that her son, Drew Molinari, was killed while working at Minniti Motorsports in the 100 block of Tri-County Lane in Rostraver Township on May 11, 2015.That day was supposed to be another Monday at work for Molinari at the now-closed auto parts store. It would prove to be his last day alive."It's sad for me," Dutchko said. "It's gone, everything's moved on. But Drew can't move on."Dutchko's one-woman crusade to bring her son's...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy