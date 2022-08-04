ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney

By Mariah Valles
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago
CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is burning 3,200 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place.

If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school’s address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney. It’ll open at 10 p.m. Assistance will include food, cots...
