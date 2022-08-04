Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney

Read on www.fox28spokane.com
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained
CHENEY, Wash. – New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained. We spoke with Eric Keller with the DNR who said crews are working on lining the fire but...
Evacuation area expands for people living near the Williams Lake wildfire
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 3 (GO) evacuations have been expanded significantly for people living near the Williams Lake Fire. The area spans from the north end of Chapman Lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Lake on the west and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is burning 3,200 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place.
If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school’s address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney. It’ll open at 10 p.m. Assistance will include food, cots...
Extra wildfire resources, thanks to HB 1168, have already paid off
At the Williams Lake Fire, 11 miles southeast of Cheney, firefighters continue to make progress on containment.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Wildfire near Williams Lake prompts evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire near Williams Lake, 15 miles south of Cheney, prompted Level 3 evacuations for parts of the area on Wednesday. The evacuations are for Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road and east of Rock Lake Road. The fire, which...
Small business helps generate support for family farm devastated by Williams Lake Fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley. “We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of...
Multiple Fire Agencies Battling Wildfire Near Williams Lake South of Cheney
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
Truck carrying hay catches on fire in Davenport
A truck carrying hay caught on fire in Davenport on Friday. Fire District #5 in Lincoln County responded to the fire and were able to get it under control.
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Lind Fire | Several homes destroyed, firefighter taken to Spokane hospital for smoke inhalation
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire approximately three miles south of Lind has destroyed approximately six homes and several structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington for smoke inhalation. The fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday and is currently burning 2,000...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost
Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.
Washington fire burns structures in Spokane
At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate. The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained. Spokane County...
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Williams Lake Fire
Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Williams Lake Fire located in Spokane County, 15 miles south of Cheney, WA. The Williams Lake Fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. Approximately 400 structures are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
Heat Advisory issued for start of the week ahead of incoming thunderstorms and winds
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Spokane County and surrounding areas, beginning noon on Monday and lasting through 11 p.m. the next day. At the same time, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place again for parts of Central and Southwestern...
How to check air quality where you live
SPOKANE, Wash.– Even with smoke in the air, there can be quite a bit of difference in air quality just a few miles apart. On Thursday morning, the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency reported “unhealthy air quality” on their website. Despite this, the city’s air quality did...
