College students brace for Orange Line shutdown

The coming Thirty Day MBTA Orange Line Shut Down is going to impacts thousands of Boston area college students.

In Charlestown, Bunker Hill Community College students are already talking about what they are going to do once the Orange Line closes.

“The only way I think about is apps like Uber or Lyft, but that implies maybe using money that I don’t have,” student Andrea Gomez told me.

“This is going to be a little bit complicated because our class are at 8AM. We cannot get late. What are we going to do?” student Kimberly Saldnann said.

Governor Baker and T officials said Wednesday the 30 Day Orange Line shut down is needed to repair decades of neglect.

Just last month, a 40 year old Orange Line car burst into flames as it crossed the Mystic River. Escaping passengers risked their lives as they got close to the Third Rail, and a passing commuter line train.

For the coming shut down, the MBTA has lined up a fleet of busses to provide free service along the Orange Line.

But schedules and stops still need to be worked out.

At Bunker Hill Community College, President Pam Eddinger told me her administration is working closely with the MBTA to develop plans so that the first day of the Fall Semester, so that everyone gets off to a good start.

“Our students and employees are resilient. Give us a plan we will follow it. God willing, we will get the Orange Line back better than it was before,” President Eddinger said.

Tufts University Officials said in a statement that they are reviewing the MBTA’s information about the shutdown, and is examining the potential impact to the Tufts Community.

