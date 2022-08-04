Request for Public Assistance – Impersonating an Officer Arrest

Read on localocnews.com
Nineteen-year-old Maywood resident shot in Long Beach
On Aug. 5, 2022, at approximately 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male adult victim inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds...
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
CHP Amber Alert: Missing child Esther Arujo
Esther Arujo was last seen on August 6, 2022, at approximately 7:05 a.m. in Long Beach, Los Angeles County. Arujo is developmentally disabled. Arujo is believed to be riding a Razor-type scooter, wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and dark shoes. If seen, call 9-1-1. This endangered missing alert has...
California Highway Patrol issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 11-year-old girl in Long Beach
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department. The at-risk/missing person is Ester Arujo, 11 years old. She is 4’11” tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Esther Arujo was last seen on August...
Long Beach Police report traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female pedestrian down in the...
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva honors outstanding leaders in north Orange County
On Saturday, July 30, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (Fullerton – D) hosted an intimate celebration to honor several exceptional community leaders who live or work within the 65th Assembly District and acknowledge their significant impact in the community. “In the spirit of appreciation, I want to recognize this incredible group...
Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Hospitalized kids at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach enjoy a day at the “beach”
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach brought the beach to the hospital for pediatric patients who are currently receiving treatment at Miller Children’s & Women’s and the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village outpatient centers.
Irvine Ranch Conservancy helps enhance Coal Canyon Wildlife Crossing under 91 Freeway
Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) in collaboration with Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), CalTrans, California State Parks, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are improving wildlife connectivity in Orange County’s urban wildlands by enhancing a decommissioned off-ramp in Coal Canyon under the 91 freeway (SR-91). The five-year project was put in place to help improve connectivity between the Santa Ana Mountains, Irvine Ranch Open Space, and Chino Hills State Park, providing a safe passage point for wildlife to cross the freeway.
Council Strikes “Sanctuary for Life” Resolution as Citizens Lament City’s Reputation in Special Meeting Saturday
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, August 5, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in...
Local Leaders React to Proposed “Sanctuary of Life” Resolution
ChessPalace in Garden Grove a one-stop shop for chess needs
ChessPalace has been serving the local community for all its chess needs since its founding in 1990, when it started out as a small club in Long Beach. Today, it hosts summer camps, tournaments, classes, and chess nights, as well as selling chess-related merchandise out of their store. Whether you’re...
Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta
The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
Costa Mesa Pony all-stars move on to zone after capturing super regional title
Costa Mesa captured the super regional tournament last week. (Photo courtesy Costa Mesa Pony Baseball). Costa Mesa’s 14-and-under Pony baseball all-stars captured the West Zone Super Regional tournament championship and is now competing in the zone championships in West Covina, according to Jack Morales, president of Costa Mesa Pony.
Long Beach Camerata Singers honors individuals, organizations that help arts thrive in Long Beach
Long Beach Camerata Singers will honor Community Leader and Philanthropist, Mark Guillen; Long Beach Harbor Commissioner Sharon Weissman and the RuMBa Foundation at its Opening Night Gala – “A Rendezvous of Voices,” on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The purpose of the award is to recognize individuals and organizations that have helped the arts advance and thrive in Long Beach.
OC Health Care Agency’s new OC Navigator platform makes finding local resources easy
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the OC Navigator, an online resource navigation tool designed to help community members connect with local mental health, substance use treatment and supportive resources including physical, transportation, education, housing, childcare, and more. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Innovation component, the OC Navigator project was activated to facilitate access to diverse local resources targeted to their unique individual needs.
Native American Communities Invite Public to Powwow
Bonsai Show Aug. 5 & 6 at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar
Come to Sherman Library & Gardens this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, and learn about the art of bonsai. The show will include a display of exquisite miniature trees presented by the Orange Empire Bonsai Society and introduce visitors to a variety of techniques and approaches. Following the...
