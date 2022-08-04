ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tax relief could still happen, but not the way it was originally planned

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AcHM_0h5FTf4r00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers worked throughout the weekend to wrap up final pieces of legislation. Tax relief was on the table, but an obscure law from the 80’s threw the legislature into a scramble. The House and Senate passed their economic development bills just a few weeks ago, but a compromise has not emerged from conference committee.

Mass. expected to end FY 2022 with $1.9-billion surplus

Both chambers included in their bills roughly $1 billion in tax relief measures, $500 million of which were in tax rebate checks for middle-class tax filers. But, the historic budget surplus may trigger a 1986, voter approved law, that set a cap on tax revenue growth.

The law, known as Chapter 62F requires the overage to be returned back to taxpayers. It’s estimated that roughly $2.96 billion is slated to be returned. If that number is accurate, taxpayers will receive about 7% of the income taxes they paid in 2021.

House Speaker Ron Mariano at first said he was open to changing the 1986 law, so residents could see more immediate tax relief measures. He has since walked back those statements.

Representative Lindsay Sabadosa believes tax relief measures can still be accomplished while waiting for the outcome of Chapter 62F, “We are going to do some sort of relief for people. Whether it’s through the 1986 law, or whether it’s through the tax relief that we planned. People will be getting something, I just hope we can make it as targeted as possible.”

Governor Baker, along with every candidate running for office is in support of the 1986 law. The last time this law was triggered was in 1987.

A final calculation of the numbers will come from the auditor’s office by September 20th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of […]
WOLCOTT, NY
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Tax Revenue#Legislature#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elle

Couples Urged To Apply For Marriage Allowance To Cut Back On Tax

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging married couples and those in civil partnerships to apply for a marriage allowance, which could help them reduce the amount of tax they pay. Marriage allowance allows such couples to share their personal tax allowance if one partner earns below the personal...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWLP

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy