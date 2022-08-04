Read on www.coloradohometownweekly.com
Related
pulse2.com
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
TechCrunch
What does $2.8B buy you in today’s market?
Thoma Bravo will pay $28.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, a price that TechCrunch noted is a roughly 63% premium over the company’s pre-announcement share price. News of the sale emerged after Ping reported earnings that missed both profit and revenue estimates in the second quarter. Given that...
TechCrunch
Turn your startup’s pricing strategy into a powerful growth lever
A startup’s growth may be at risk if it’s too slow to revise its model, especially during times of quickly changing consumer behavior and inflation. Developing or revising a pricing model is a complex, multi-dimensional problem. Price is the most obvious element, but there are many others. Getting it right requires input from many perspectives: product, operations, finance, and sales, to name just a few.
TechCrunch
Kontempo lands fresh capital amid the boom for B2B BNPL
While BNPL has gotten a lot of play in the consumer market, with giants like Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm doing their best to corner it, alternative, installment-based payment plans have been slower to penetrate the traditionally conservative enterprise. While most B2B purchases and procurements are spread out over time (e.g, net 30-day terms), the deals aren’t structured in the way consumer-style BNPL plans typically are. High processing fees are frequently involved, with 35% of businesses in an Ardent Partners survey reporting that it costs $8 to process a single supplier payment. And delays are frequent. A separate report found that it takes an average of 30 days to complete a payment and that 47% of suppliers are paid late for their products or services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Resigns as MicroStrategy CEO
Saylor will remain with the company he founded as executive chairman, despite a $917 million loss MicroStrategy incurred resulting from Saylor's $3 billion Bitcoin-buying spree. Key points. It was disclosed during its second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday that MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will step down from that post. Saylor will...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did Walmart Cut Hundreds of Workers? No
Are recent job cuts at Walmart as big a deal as the business press seems to think?
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
What Amazon Just Said Could Mean Billions in More Growth
Management believes Amazon Web Services is still in the early stages of growth.
Sell Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit
It could pay to list a home sooner rather than later.
Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices
Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy
Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation
Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
2 Important Investing Metrics You Won't Find on a Financial Statement
If you're looking to give yourself an edge, consider adding these investment metrics to your stock researching process.
Comments / 0