Italy's Salvini pledges to move migrant centers to North Africa

By COLLEEN BARRY
 2 days ago

Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, put migration at the center of his electoral campaign during a visit Thursday to Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa, a gateway for tens of thousands of people crossing the perilous central Mediterranean Sea to Italian territory each year.

Salvini pledged to move screening centers for people seeking political asylum to North Africa, saying he wants to prevent economic migrants from pouring into Italy. He said just 15% of current arrivals qualify as refugees.

He also voiced concern that the migrant center on Lampedusa, Italy’s largest island, was nearing collapse due to overcrowding, calling it “unworthy of a civilized country.”

Salvini distinguished between those who qualify for asylum, saying that “they cannot be massed on the ground on mattresses in 40-degree heat,″ and those who do not: ”We cannot throw open the doors of Italy to thousands of clandestine migrants who are not fleeing war,″ he said.

Salvini is pledging a return to his tough-on-immigration policies should the right-wing coalition win the Sept. 25 parliamentary vote. The early elections were forced after his right-wing anti-migrant League party, along with two other parties, yanked their support for outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s 17-month-old pandemic unity government.

During Salvini’s short but dramatic tenure as interior minister in 2018-19, migrant arrivals in Italy dropped sharply as he pursued policies of deterrence, including long government delays in assigning safe ports to rescue ships. He is currently on trial in Sicily, charged with kidnapping in one such case, while the charges were thrown out in another.

“I think in 2018-2019 Italy was a safer country, more protected, more normal, more European,″ Salvini said. ”Lampedusa is the gateway of Europe. It cannot be the refugee camp of Europe.”

While his League led the right-wing coalition in Italy's 2018 election, it sank in popularity after joining Draghi’s consensus government. It is now lagging badly in the polls behind another right-wing coalition partner, the far-right Brothers of Italy led by Giorgia Meloni.

That leaves Salvini fighting for political relevance. If the right-wing coalition wins on Sept. 25, the leader of the party with the most votes would be tapped as prime minister to form a new government.

Meloni is seeking to become Italy's first female premier, but Salvini is not counting himself out. And he insists that in either case, the interior minister should come from his League party.

Not everyone on Lampedusa was keen to be part of Salvini’s electoral rhetoric.

The island’s mayor is worried about the effect on tourism, and he contends that the current system of transferring migrants to Sicily and beyond was averting the emergency situations experienced during the peak arrival years from 2014 to 2016.

With new arrivals daily from Libya and Tunisia, migrants typically spend less than 24 hours on the island.

“The crucial element is not to slow down or jam the transfer to the mainland,” Mayor Filippo Mannino told the Associated Press on Thursday.

A few aid workers and activists held a sit-in in Lampedusa ahead of Salvini’s arrival, displaying banners disputing his depiction of an island swamped by migrants.

“Whoever comes to Lampedusa doesn’t see migrants. There is no emergency. The only emergency is for the migrants who are at" the migrant center, said Luca Casarini, an activist and chief of mission on Mare Jonio Italian rescue ship. He accused Salvini of using propaganda to gain votes ”on the skin of people ... who die at sea, who are much worse off than us.”

Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman with the Italian offices of the International Organization for Migration, said that although migrant arrivals are up this year by about one-third over 2021, they are still well below the 120,000 to 180,000 registered annually from 2014 to 2016.

“These are not emergency numbers. We are not facing a numerical emergency. But we are facing a humanitarian emergency,’’ Di Giacomo said, citing 905 people who have died or gone missing at sea this year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Black Man’s Murder in Italy Sparks Debate as Elections Near

Italy’s far-right coalition is distancing itself from the vile racism that led to the murder of a disabled Black man with his own crutch in northern Italy on Friday. Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian peddler, was beaten to death as onlookers recorded the horrific incident in the center of Civitanova, not far from where a white supremacist went on a shooting rampage “hunting” Black immigrants in 2018.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

WW2 bomb revealed in drought-hit waters of Italy's River Po

BORGO VIRGILIO, Italy, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy's River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War Two bomb.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Alarm grows as Orban prepares to take ‘pure Nazi’ rhetoric to US

A longstanding adviser to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán who resigned last week has warned him that his far-right rhetoric could have tragic consequences. The Hungarian leader sparked a backlash at home and abroad with a recent speech in which he spoke out against “race mixing”. Soon after, Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a sociologist who has known Orbán for 20 years, handed in her resignation, criticising the prime minister for what she called a “pure Nazi” speech.
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Pope’s views on Ukraine war worry some in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta — Pope Francis is touring Canada this week on a “pilgrimage of penitence” to account for the wrongs done to Indigenous children at the hands of the Catholic Church. But if Yaroslav Broda had his way, Francis would make amends for another church failing — its refusal to strongly condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.
WORLD
Fox News

Spain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe

Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday, in what is thought to be Europe's first death from the disease and only the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak. Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday. Standing alongside his British counterpart Ben Wallace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said “we can discuss the future” of his country’s 11 MiG-29 fighter jets after they’re grounded “most probably” by the end of August.
MILITARY
AFP

'Little hope' of saving beluga whale stranded in France's Seine river

Hopes of saving a malnourished beluga whale that has swum up the Seine river were receding on Sunday, as rescuers said they were in a race against the clock to find a solution. "He has to be moved in the coming 24-48 hours, these conditions are not good for him," Sea Shepherd France head Lamya Essemlali told AFP. Specialists held out "little hope" for the visibly underweight whale as they were "in a race against the clock" to save the creature, Essemlali said.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Italy's Centre-Left Dealt Blow as Centrist Party Quits Electoral Pact

ROME (Reuters) -The leader of Italy's centrist Azione party said on Sunday it would leave a centre-left election alliance it formed with the Democratic Party (PD) last week, dealing a blow to the coalition's odds ahead of a Sept. 25 ballot. The Green leftist federation and centrist party Impegno Civico...
POLITICS
Navy Times

Thousands of troops are still deployed to Europe for Ukraine response

It’s been five months since the U.S. military began mobilizing troops to central and eastern Europe in response to Russia’s build-up to and then invasion of Ukraine. What once looked like an inevitable toppling of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government has become a mostly contained battle for Ukraine’s Donbas region, but thousands of U.S. troops activated to back up NATO countries are still deployed, just in case.
MILITARY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

