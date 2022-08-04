Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez
In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis
"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans
Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Yankees receive great injury update on relief pitcher Zack Britton
Losing Michael King was a devastating blow to the New York Yankees bullpen, but they required some reinforcements over the past few days. Notably, general manager Brian Cashman traded for Scott Effross of the Chicago Cubs and landed Lou Trivino in the deal that brought Frankie Montas to the Yankees.
Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment this weekend
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. made a significant step toward returning to the field after being cleared to take live batting practice on Aug. 1. Tatis appears ready to take another leap forward in his recovery from surgery in March to repair a fractured wrist. On Friday,...
Watch: James Karinchak goes nuts celebrating after striking out Jose Altuve
Few players show more emotion on the mound than James Karinchak. Karinchak is in his fourth MLB season and came back last month from a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old is pretty stoked to be back and having success. Take a look at how fired up he was after striking out...
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspension to last past Browns' game vs. Texans?
It seems that if the NFL can’t get a season-long suspension for Deshaun Watson, it might be open to a ban that at least keeps him off the field for the Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Despite the league's best efforts during July hearings in...
Twins lose on controversial replay call vs. Blue Jays
The Minnesota Twins and manager Rocco Baldelli were livid after a controversial replay decision cost his team in an extra innings loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays scored the winning run of Sunday’s game in the top of the 10th inning, when catcher Gary Sanchez was ruled to have blocked the plate on Whit Merrifield’s attempt to score on a sacrifice fly. Merrifield was called out live, but a replay review led to Sanchez being called for interference and awarding the run.
New York Yankees star shortstop prospect suffers hand injury as fans clamor for his promotion
There is a strong argument to make that the New York Yankees should pull up star shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza to compete with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. General manager Brian Cashman doubled down over the weekend, indicating that they’ve been supremely impressed with Kiner-Falefa’s defense this season, despite 11 errors and a .967 fielding percentage at the position over 827.1 innings this year.
Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts
Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been the architect behind a number of blockbuster moves in recent years that were considered "wins" at the trade deadline. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a year ago. Yu Darvish back in 2017. We can lump the Mookie Betts acquisition in there, even though that was an offseason addition.
