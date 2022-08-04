CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Floor and Décor Outlets of America Inc. selected a Cheektowaga site for its first Upstate retail outlet. The Atlanta-based home décor and improvement retailer will construct a 79,740-square-foot store within the footprint of the Thruway Mall. The $25 million project will be reviewed Aug 11 by the Cheektowaga Planning Board and is one of more than $74 million worth of projects on the town agenda.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO