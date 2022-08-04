ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Delaware Avenue has stripes again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After weeks of chaos on one of Buffalo's busiest thoroughfares, Delaware Avenue is finally striped. There's now one lane in each direction and a middle turn lane, along with new bike lanes and marked pedestrian crossings. Earlier this summer, crews completely repaved the stretch from North...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire showcases village development

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire helped people celebrate National Mead Day on Saturday. The inaugural event included lots of food, including turkey legs, craft beer, and of course fresh mead. If you weren't throwing axes, you could listen to live performances. There was also a long list of vendors lining West Main Street in the village.
LANCASTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst, NY
Government
Amherst, NY
Business
City
Amherst, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Purpose Day: The Bonadio Group gives back to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group celebrated its fifth annual Purpose Day on Friday. It's a time for the company staff to pay it forward, by volunteering at organizations across the area. Dozens spent the day packaging 1,000 meals at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Organizers say this is...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Infrastructure#Foreclosure#The Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Benderson Development#Sears
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Starbucks Workers United says worker fired due to union activity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. According to the union, Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Floor and Décor Outlets of America Inc. selected a Cheektowaga site for its first Upstate retail outlet. The Atlanta-based home décor and improvement retailer will construct a 79,740-square-foot store within the footprint of the Thruway Mall. The $25 million project will be reviewed Aug 11 by the Cheektowaga Planning Board and is one of more than $74 million worth of projects on the town agenda.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WGRZ TV

Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project

NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy