New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
Delaware Avenue has stripes again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After weeks of chaos on one of Buffalo's busiest thoroughfares, Delaware Avenue is finally striped. There's now one lane in each direction and a middle turn lane, along with new bike lanes and marked pedestrian crossings. Earlier this summer, crews completely repaved the stretch from North...
Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire showcases village development
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire helped people celebrate National Mead Day on Saturday. The inaugural event included lots of food, including turkey legs, craft beer, and of course fresh mead. If you weren't throwing axes, you could listen to live performances. There was also a long list of vendors lining West Main Street in the village.
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
University District residents protest planned opioid addiction treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors who live in the University District of Buffalo are rallying against the Hopewell Center Substance Abuse Clinic, which is set to open at the Cleveland Hill plaza on Kensington Avenue next year. It's not just because of the impact neighbors believe this addiction treatment center...
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Purpose Day: The Bonadio Group gives back to WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bonadio Group celebrated its fifth annual Purpose Day on Friday. It's a time for the company staff to pay it forward, by volunteering at organizations across the area. Dozens spent the day packaging 1,000 meals at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Organizers say this is...
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Starbucks Workers United says worker fired due to union activity
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United said Saturday that a 13-year worker at the store in Tonawanda was fired due to being a union leader. According to the union, Starbucks claimed that Sam Amato was fired for closing the store lobby without permission from management, despite the fact the union says that were told […]
Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Floor and Décor Outlets of America Inc. selected a Cheektowaga site for its first Upstate retail outlet. The Atlanta-based home décor and improvement retailer will construct a 79,740-square-foot store within the footprint of the Thruway Mall. The $25 million project will be reviewed Aug 11 by the Cheektowaga Planning Board and is one of more than $74 million worth of projects on the town agenda.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Hotel, leisure sector jobs remain below pre-pandemic levels, especially in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An afternoon on Old Falls Street felt like a pre-pandemic summer. Food carts were bustling with customers. Lines of people waited for a scenic bus tour of Niagara Falls State Park. Families and couples from a variety of countries were soaking in the views the Cataract City has to offer.
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
Other Half Brewing expanding to full taproom and restaurant at Seneca One
BUFFALO (WKBW) — One of the top breweries in the country is set to expand it’s operations in Buffalo. Other Half Brewing Company has signed a 10-year lease with Douglas Development to open a full taproom, restaurant and sports bar in the plaza of Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo.
Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project
NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
Rain and a rainbow in downtown Buffalo on Friday, August 5
Downtown Buffalo saw heavy rain and a rainbow on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Both were captured in this time-lapse video that spanned an hour.
Advisory for Olcott Beach has been rescinded by Niagara County
OLCOTT, N.Y. — Olcott Beach in Niagara County has reopened for people who want to swim. Niagara County Department of Health workers sampled water on Friday, and the results showed the water quality is once again suitable for swimmers. The health department said the water will be monitored closely,...
TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
