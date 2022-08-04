'Chicago' to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart

Read on www.wral.com
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Chicago store emphasizes inclusive books for all kids, families
CHICAGO (CBS) – For one Chicago mom, representation in children's books is critical for kids.It not only inspires children to place themselves in a story, it also enables them to see themselves as the hero.CBS's Adriana Diaz has the story of the mother who has made it her mission to make sure kids from all races, religions and families can find books featuring characters like them.They say never judge a book by its cover.But it's the covers at one Chicago children's store that move people."We get a lot of gasps from children," said owner Keewa Nurullah. "We do. We've had...
Remembering Olivia Newton-John through the years
Singer Olivia Newton-John and singer Andy Gibb rehearse for "The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song" Benefit on January 9, 1979 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Gene Kelly and Olivia Newton-John during "Xanadu" Press Conference - September 18, 1979 at The Bistro in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Olivia Newton-John and Jane Seymour attend the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Conaway, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and Didi Conn. Olivia Newton-John...
