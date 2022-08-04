ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota’s latest brewery embraces small town vibe

dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting

KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Justin Moore with special guest Julie Eddy are the grandstand acts beginning at 8 p.m. The fair runs through next Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com

Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo

sdpb.org

South Dakota Hall of Fame: Randell Beck

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Journalist Randell Beck joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com

Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday’s Dakota News Now @ 4 pm we were joined in studio by Julie Eddy, a Country Music singer/songwriter and a native of Dell Rapids. She is one of the musical acts at this year’s Sioux Empire Fair. She will be the opening act for Justin Moore this coming weekend.
KELOLAND TV

Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
KELOLAND TV

Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Canna Lilies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about Canna Lilies!. Canna Lilies are a tropical plant and will need at least four hours of sun per day. With them being tropicals, you’ll need to make sure you’re giving them plenty of water. With all the water the plant will be using, fertilizing is a must!
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
B102.7

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
dakotanewsnow.com

Comedy Troupe Prairie Madness performs their homecoming show Aug. 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comedy Troupe- Prairie Madness- is rounding out a tour that started off in California and has led them all the way back to the midwest. Prairie Madness is the only femme-only comedy group in the midwest. The group will perform their homecoming show at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
