Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27th
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Former Sioux Falls mayor hopes to raise awareness of gun violence prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Rick Knobe was Sioux Falls Mayor, high school students could still have their guns in a gun rack in the back of their pickup on school grounds. But, the world has changed greatly, and Knobe believes we should adapt for the safety of our neighbors and family.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
South Dakota’s latest brewery embraces small town vibe
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Justin Moore with special guest Julie Eddy are the grandstand acts beginning at 8 p.m. The fair runs through next Saturday.
Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo
South Dakota Hall of Fame: Randell Beck
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Hall of Fame has enshrined more than700 South Dakotans. Its mission is to champion a culture of excellence and to preserve the stories of South Dakotans who played a big part in that culture. Journalist Randell Beck joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in downtown Sioux Falls.
Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday’s Dakota News Now @ 4 pm we were joined in studio by Julie Eddy, a Country Music singer/songwriter and a native of Dell Rapids. She is one of the musical acts at this year’s Sioux Empire Fair. She will be the opening act for Justin Moore this coming weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
OYO: Canna Lilies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about Canna Lilies!. Canna Lilies are a tropical plant and will need at least four hours of sun per day. With them being tropicals, you’ll need to make sure you’re giving them plenty of water. With all the water the plant will be using, fertilizing is a must!
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Comedy Troupe Prairie Madness performs their homecoming show Aug. 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comedy Troupe- Prairie Madness- is rounding out a tour that started off in California and has led them all the way back to the midwest. Prairie Madness is the only femme-only comedy group in the midwest. The group will perform their homecoming show at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
