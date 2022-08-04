ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the top games in the first four weeks of college football

By Joey Hickey
 3 days ago
The 2022 season is quickly approaching. In 23 days, Nebraska and Northwestern will face off in Ireland.

Quite a few blue bloods will face off this year. The annual matchups will also be intriguing. Texas and Oklahoma will face off around midseason while the end of the season will feature Michigan-Ohio State and Notre Dame-USC.

You can add a few more blue blood games to that list. In Week 1, Ohio State and Notre Dame face off. In Week 2, Alabama comes to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Week 3 pits former Big Eight rivals Oklahoma and Nebraska against each other.

In conference, Nebraska will travel to the Big House to face Michigan.

With times only set through the first four weeks, here’s a breakdown of some the best games in each time slot to start the season.

Week 0

Morning: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Afternoon: Wyoming vs. Illinois

Evening: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii

Week 1

Thursday: Penn State vs. Purdue

Friday: TCU vs. Colorado

Saturday

  • Morning: Rutgers vs. Boston College
  • Afternoon: Oregon vs. Georgia
  • Evening: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Sunday night: Florida State vs. LSU

Monday night: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Week 2

Morning: Alabama vs. Texas

Afternoon: Tennessee vs Pittsburgh

Evening: Arizona State-Oklahoma State

Week 3

Morning: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Afternoon: Penn State vs. Auburn

Evening: Miami vs Texas A&M

