Organizers say BUKU Fest will not return in 2023

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, The BUKU Music + Art Project organizers announced that the festival will not return in 2023. In 2022, the festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic for its 10th anniversary . The two-day festival brought in around 40,000 attendees in 2021 who had a chance to see over 30 artists perform. In a statement, organizers said that the current model of BUKU needed a break.

Here is the official statement:

Hey BUKREWE –

It’s time for a change…

From day one, BUKU was created to be something different… a gritty yet colorful event celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans.  It became a homecoming for the most amazing bunch of beautiful weirdos ever assembled and in 10 years we accomplished exactly what we set out to do: we created a community… a community that truly matters.

But times are changing… and the current model of BUKU needs to take a break.  For a myriad of reasons, we’ve decided that the festival will not take place in March 2023. We don’t know exactly what the future will look like – and that’s okay as there is freedom in the unknown–  but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose.

To our BUKREWE, including the fans, staff, vendors, local artists, and the City of New Orleans: we adore you.  The DMs and emails we’ve gotten over the years say it all… you got engaged at BUKU, you met all of your friends at BUKU, you were encouraged to start a business at BUKU, BUKU was your last show before going into active duty, you fell in love at BUKU, you raged at BUKU, and you connected with a community free of judgment and full of encouragement at BUKU.

This isn’t “goodbye” – this is “see y’all down the road.”  Until then, keep the BUKU spirit alive, keep visiting New Orleans, keep creating, and keep loving big.

XO

BUKU FOREVER

