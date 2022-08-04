Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Dense fog is becoming less widespread and will erode by 10am. Therefore, letting the dense fog advisory expire at 9am. Those traveling should still be cognizant of locally low visibility through 10am.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Comments / 0