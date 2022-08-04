Read on www.creators.com
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: August 7 to 13, 2022
This week’s astrology feels a lot like cleaning up after an earthquake. As we sort through the rubble, feelings come to the surface about what has transpired. The energy peaks on the 11th with a full moon in Aquarius which tests our patience in the midst of this transformative process. Last year’s Aquarius full moon (which brought up similar themes) coincided with the release of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever (Eilish was also born with an Aquarius moon)—an album that digs into the joy and melancholy of getting older, and the empowerment found through unexpected transition. Things might not get easier, but by the end of the week, things will be more clear.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 8/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't ignore others' feelings. Just because people don't express them doesn't mean that they're indifferent. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Are you up to the challenges of a new situation? You'll never grow if you stick with what's familiar. Push yourself. You won't be sorry.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk
If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
Your Love Horoscope For August Wants You To Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve & Tell Someone How You Feel
Click here to read the full article. The astrology of August is a mixed bag of energy, but it’s also asking you to make bold moves! It’s time to wear your heart on your sleeve, because your love horoscope for August 2022 wants you to dive deep into your desires and satisfy them to the highest degree. After all, the sun is in passionate and romantic Leo, urging you to express yourself. Mercury—planet of communication—enters Virgo on August 4, which encourage you to find someone you connect with intellectually. When clever Mercury enters its favorite zodiac sign, it becomes easier to...
Capricorn traits: The best and worst characteristics if you have a Capricorn star sign
CAPRICORN is the tenth astrological sign of the zodiac. The sun transits this Earth sign from about December 22 to January 20 the following year. The Capricorn sign is ruled by Saturn, which is an element of earth, making the sign practical and grounding. The symbol consists of the head...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the kindest zodiac signs
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most friendly zodiac signs
Leo (July 23 - August 22) You might be surprised to see this zodiac sign on this list especially since Leos are notoriously known for their fiery temper and proud demeanour. However, Leos are fiercely loyal and protective of the ones who’re closest to them. They might hesitate to socialise in the beginning but after a while, they warm to everyone around them.
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
Zodiac signs that are luckiest when playing the lottery
LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Unless you live in Illinois, you likely did not win the Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend. A lot of luck is involved in winning the lottery, The only true way to increase your chances is just to buy more tickets. However, your Zodiac sign...
SheKnows
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
